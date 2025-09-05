The Deputy Prime Minister has faced mounting pressure to stand down after admitting she underpaid stamp duty on a flat she bought in Hove

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has stood down from government after facing scrutiny for underpaying stamp duty on a new home.

As she resigned, she has told the Prime Minister in a letter that “I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice” and took “full responsibility for this error”.

This comes after Ms Rayner admitted on Wednesday that she had considered resigning after having been found not to have paid enough stamp duty over her purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex.

Ms Rayner has said she learned the initial tax advice received had been inaccurate and that she was liable to pay additional stamp duty. That is because she had put her stake in her constituency home in Ashton into a trust set up in 2020 for her disabled son.

Meanwhile, Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards Sir Laurie Magnus concluded in his report that Ms Rayner had breached the ministerial code.