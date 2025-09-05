Angela Rayner resignation LIVE: Updates as Angela Rayner resigns from government after underpaying stamp duty
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has stood down from government after facing scrutiny for underpaying stamp duty on a new home.
As she resigned, she has told the Prime Minister in a letter that “I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice” and took “full responsibility for this error”.
This comes after Ms Rayner admitted on Wednesday that she had considered resigning after having been found not to have paid enough stamp duty over her purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex.
Ms Rayner has said she learned the initial tax advice received had been inaccurate and that she was liable to pay additional stamp duty. That is because she had put her stake in her constituency home in Ashton into a trust set up in 2020 for her disabled son.
Meanwhile, Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards Sir Laurie Magnus concluded in his report that Ms Rayner had breached the ministerial code.
Angela Rayner resigns from government over failure to pay enough tax on flat
- Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has resigned from government.
- Ms Rayner has also resigned from her role as deputy leader of the Labour Party.
- Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards Sir Laurie Magnus concluded in his report that Ms Rayner had breached the ministerial code over her tax affairs.
Farage thinks 'every chance' of general election in 2027
Nigel Farage has told Reform UK’s party conference that he thinks a general election could take place in 2027.
He said: “We’re used to hearing stories of splits in the Conservative Party.
“We’re about to witness a big rift in the Labour Party, too.
“Before long, there’ll be Labour MPs that reckon they’ve got a better chance on the Jeremy Corbyn sectarian ticket … they’ve got a better chance of being re-elected under that ticket, under Corbyn, than they do under Sir Keir.”
He added: “I think there is every chance now of a general election happening in 2027.”
What is stamp duty?
Ms Rayner resigned today after admitting she had underpaid Stamp Duty on her new home.
Photo released of Keir Starmer's letter to Angela Rayner
'Major reshuffle' expected this afternoon
There’s reports of a major reshuffle expected this afternoon following Angela Rayner’s resignation.
Sir Keir Starmer is expected to rejig his team after Ms Rayner’s departure, with only chancellor Rachel Reeves position understood to be safe.
The Times have reported the prime minister thinks he needs a “new refreshed team to deliver on the country’s key priorities”.
Angela Rayner 11th person to leave Labour government
Angela Rayner is the 11th person to leave the Labour government since the general election in July 2024.
The full list is as follows:
1. Louise Haigh (November 28 2024).
.2. Tulip Siddiq (January 14 2025).
3. Andrew Gwynne (February 8 2025).
4. Lord Cryer (February 14 2025).
5. Annalise Dodds (February 28 2025).
6. Lord Hunt (May 22 2025).
7. Baroness Curran (June 6 2025).
8. Vicky Foxcroft (June 19 2025).
9. Lord Moraes (July 22 2025).
10. Rushanara Ali (August 7 2025).
11. Angela Rayner (September 5 2025).
Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch says Starmer's leadership is 'weak'
In a video clip shared on social media, leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch said “Britain deserves better”.
She said: “It says everything about Keir Starmer’s weak leadership that he had to wait for a report before acting.
“Keir Starmer once promised honesty and integrity in politics but when faced with this test he hesitated.
“No principles, no backbone.”
Reform leader Nigel Farage brings forward conference speech as he says ‘there will be splits’ within Labour
Nigel Farage has brought forward his leader’s speech at the Reform UK conference in the wake of Angela Rayner’s resignation.
The Reform leader will now speak at 1pm, three hours earlier than previously expected.
Mr Farage has said there will be “splits” within Labour when it begins the process to elect a new deputy leader.
In a video posted on X, Mr Farage said: “So, in the last few minutes, Angela Rayner has gone, but not just as Housing Secretary.
“Now, more significantly, she’s gone as deputy leader of the Labour party and Deputy Prime Minister.
“That means there will be an internal election within the Labour party, and you’re going to see the hard left of Labour shouting very, very loudly for the last few years, the story has been splits within the Conservative Party.
“Mark my words: Within weeks, it’ll be splits within the Labour party.”
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn says 'yet another catastrophic blow' for Labour government
Commenting on the latest news, SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn MP said in a statement: "This is yet another catastrophic blow for Keir Starmer's failing government, which is one of the least popular and most chaotic governments of modern times.
"The Labour Party is governing by chaos - with the Prime Minister's latest reset blown apart within days by more scandals, more failure and more resignations.
“Voters were promised change but under Starmer things have gone from bad to worse.
“The UK government has been beset by scandals and instability, the cost of living is soaring, poverty is at record levels, unemployment is at a four-year high, the UK economy has been downgraded, public finances are deteriorating - and the vast majority of people think the UK is in a bad state.
“Brexit Britain is broken and it's increasingly clear why Scotland needs a fresh start with independence - so we can build a better future instead of being stuck under the constant failure and chaos of Westminster control."
Prime Minister Keir Starmer 'very sad' to be losing Rayner from government
Sir Keir Starmer has penned a handwritten reply to Angela Rayner in response to her letter resigning from government.
The Prime Minister said although he believed Ms Rayner had “reached the right decision”, he knew it was “very painful” as she had “given her all to making the Labour government a success”.
He added that he is “very sad” to be losing Ms Rayner from government as she had been a “trusted colleague” and “true friend” for many years.
You can read Sir Keir Starmer’s full response below.
Angela Rayner resignation letter to the Prime Minister
In a letter to the prime minister that has been posted on X, Angela Rayner writes about how she "deeply regrets" not having additional specialist tax advice, and takes "full responsibility for the error".
She added that she “accepts that I did not meet the highest standards in relation to my recent property purchase”.
Ms Rayner also mentioned the “significant toll that the ongoing pressure of the media” was taking on her family.
“Given the findings, and the impact on my family, I have therefore decided to resign as Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, as well as Deputy Leader of the Labour Party,” she added.
Read her full letter below:
Why has Angela Rayner resigned?
On Wednesday, Angela Rayner admitted she did not pay enough stamp duty on her second home and had considered resigning.
The Deputy Prime Minister said she had been “in shock” and “devastated” over the fallout from her property arrangements, saying she has tried to “uphold the high standards” of office.
Report concludes Ms Rayner 'breached the ministerial code'
Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards Sir Laurie Magnus has concluded in his report that Ms Rayner had breached the ministerial code.
He said Angela Rayner had “acted with integrity and with a dedicated and exemplary commitment to public service” but concluded she breached the ministerial code over her tax affairs.
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner resigns
Breaking news this afternoon as Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has stood down from government.
This comes after Ms Rayner faced scrutiny for underpaying stamp duty on a new home.
Sir Keir Starmer has offered his deputy his full support, saying he was "proud" to work alongside her.
She has stood down as deputy prime minister and housing secretary. Ms Rayner has also resigned as deputy leader of the Labour Party.
