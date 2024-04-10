Labour are leading the SNP in Scotland for first time since the independence referendum, new polling has shown.

A YouGov voting intention survey found Sir Keir Starmer’s party were ahead of the SNP for the first time since 2014, with the survey showing one in three Scots intended to vote Labour at the general election.

Placing Labour on 33 per cent, the poll gave the party a small two-point lead over the SNP, who were on 31 per cent.

It follows a YouGov poll in October that put the SNP just one point ahead of Labour, with the two parties on 33 per cent and 32 per cent respectively.

The survey also shows the SNP have lost 20 per cent of their 2019 voters to Labour, and are holding on to just 66 per cent of those who backed them previously.

It also highlights a dramatic fall in the Conservative vote share in Scotland, with Douglas Ross’s party dropping from 20 per cent to 14 per cent.

This comes in the face of a bump for Reform UK, with the right-wing party surging from 2 per cent to 7 per cent.

The survey has the Tories only holding on to 54 per cent of their 2019 voters, having lost 19 per cent to Labour and 22 per cent to Reform UK.

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 7 per cent, up 2 per cent, and the Greens are unchanged on 5 per cent.

The Holyrood polling also makes for grim reading for Humza Yousaf, with his party only two points ahead of Labour, at 34 per cent and 32 per cent respectively. This is compared to the eight point lead they held in October.

On independence, there is little change, with 53 per cent of Scots saying they would vote No in a repeat of the 2014 referendum, compared to 47 per cent who would vote Yes. This is the same result as YouGov polling carried out in September last year.