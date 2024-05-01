Scottish Labour’s bid to oust the Scottish Government has failed, in a debate that was dominated by the SNP leadership race.

Party leader Anas Sarwar’s motion of no confidence in the government was voted down by 70 votes to 58 after he failed to secure the backing of the Scottish Greens.

Mr Sarwar had hoped to force an early Scottish election, saying Scotland had been “squandered by two incompetent governments”.

He said: “It’s time for the people of Scotland to have their say - it is time to elect a government that’s capable of delivering on the ambitions and hopes of the people.

“That’s why I have no confidence in this SNP government to deliver stability and that’s why it’s time for change.”

He was backed by the Scottish Conservatives, the Scottish Lib Dems and Alba’s single MSP.

However the Scottish Greens, who had previously backed a Conservative motion of no confidence in Humza Yousaf as First Minister, voted against the motion as dissolving the government would delay “urgently needed” legislation.

Co-leader Patrick Harvie accused opposition parties of creating “chaos for the sake of chaos”, and said his party instead wants “stable self-government for Scotland”.

Mr Harvie said the SNP could effectively govern as a minority government, after Humza Yousaf lost his pro-independence majority by scrapping the power-sharing deal with the Greens.

He said: “The government will no longer be a majority government - but minority government can work, it has happened before and it can happen again.

“It is not beyond any political party to work constructively in that context, if they choose to.”

However the debate was dominated by the race to replace Mr Yousaf as First Minister.

Prospective candidates have until Monday to officially put themselves forward to be SNP leader.

So far, no candidates have come forward, but it is widely expected it will be a two-horse race between former deputy first minister John Swinney and former finance secretary Kate Forbes.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross was forced to apologise after dubbing Mr Swinney “not-so-honest John” during the debate.

He said: “Kate Forbes ran Scotland’s economy when it lagged behind the rest of the UK - her budgets put up taxes on Scottish workers and failed to pass on vital relief to Scottish businesses, and she said she wants to hold an independence referendum within three months of the general election.

“She is even more radical a nationalist than Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf.

“Then there’s ‘honest John’ Swinney - if he is successful, Scotland faces the dreadful prospect of replacing Nicola Sturgeon’s prodigy with Nicola Sturgeon’s right-hand man, of going from the man who left Scotland’s NHS in crisis to the man who left Scotland’s schools in crisis, of going from one failed leader to another leader who has already failed.

“Whichever nationalist wins, we already know they’ll obsess about independence over everything else.”

This was echoed by Mr Sarwar, who says a leadership contest will make the SNP more “divided”, which will bring more chaos to an SNP government in Holyrood.

He said: “It is now clear that the SNP as a political party is so chaotic, divided and dysfunctional, that it can’t deliver competent government and is failing Scots every day.

“I don’t believe changing the face at the top is going to change that.

“Let’s look at the two candidates being suggested - Kate Forbes and John Swinney.

“There are already SNP ministers briefing journalists that if Kate Forbes was to become leader they would actively look to stop her being able to form a government - that would be even more chaos.