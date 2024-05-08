John Swinney is naming his first Cabinet as First Minister and sending a message that friends and potential foes will play a key role in his new-look government.

Kate Forbes’ reintroduction to front-line politics as Deputy First Minister is a big statement to voices in his party that would have backed her leadership and her perspective on some of the divisive issues that have dominated Scottish politics. He has essentially already named his successor as his first act in Bute House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is also a message to the rest of parliament that he is serious about a more collaborative politics at Holyrood. The first step was always going to be making that clear within his own government.

New Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes (Picture:Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

A significant chunk of the public will not be comfortable with her socially conservative views, particularly on sex and equality - her opposition to gay marriage and having children outside of wedlock does not sit well in a progressive government.

But her time as finance secretary under Nicola Sturgeon, thrown in at the deep end after her predecessor Derek Mackay was forced to quit on budget day, allowed Ms Forbes to excel. Mr Forbes’ previous time in government formed a huge part of why she is seen as a potential SNP leader for the future. Her new job makes that expectation somewhat inevitable.

But what will Ms Forbes as Deputy First Minister in 2024 mean for Scotland? Crucially, it will keep her away from key policy briefs taken up by other cabinet ministers. It is more of a message that she is important than giving Ms Forbes particular responsibility. But that doesn’t mean that she will not play a key role in Mr Swinney’s government - it is quite obvious that she will.

Kate Forbes arrives at Bute House to be named Deputy First Minister (Photo: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)

Expect Ms Forbes to be the loudest and most independent Deputy First Minister Scotland has seen for years - even, perhaps, before Mr Swinney held that role himself.

Accepting the job, the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP said it was a “moment of extraordinary privilege for me”. She made a point of recognising “the duty that all ministers have to reflect the government’s priorities and the missions that drive them”, very much painting herself as a team player. But will she fall in line with the Scottish Government after having a stint as an outspoken critic on some issues such as road expansion projects?

Will that high-profile role mean Mr Swinney’s government, whatever policy priorities it takes, will not secure the support of the Greens? The Greens have said they would not work with Ms Forbes, so we wait to see if her lack of specific responsibility but very much being at the epicentre of government will be too much for them to work with.

Rumours had circulated that Shona Robison was set for an unexpected exit from government after she was absent from Mr Swinney’s campaign launch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Swinney speaks to the media after he is sworn in as First Minister of Scotland (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)