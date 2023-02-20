Kate Forbes expected to announce whether she will run for the SNP leadership

Scotland’s finance secretary Kate Forbes is expected to announce on Monday whether she will run for the SNP leadership, the country’s business minister has said.

Throughout the weekend a number of candidates announced they would not be standing for the role of leader.

Keith Brown, who is depute leader of the SNP, said he would not be standing.

He was followed by Neil Gray, minister for international development, and environment minister Màiri McAllan, who both made announcements on Twitter.

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former minister Ash Regan have announced they will stand to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader, with Kate Forbes expected to make an announcement today.

Ivan McKee told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “Kate has some big decisions to make, of course this happened while she was on maternity leave, she was not planning to come back until the beginning of April and as we all know the announcements of last week were a surprise to everyone.

“So Kate has had to assess her position, understand what can be done but my understanding is that she has considered that and will be making an announcement later today and we shall see what she’s got to say.”

Mr McKee said he would be backing Ms Forbes if she decides to run.

He said: “I think Kate is a hugely talented individual, I’ve had the pleasure of working with her over the past seven years and seen first hand what she is able to deliver, her focus on the things that are important to Scotland and her ability to engage with people on a very real and authentic level and persuade them of her case.

“And I think those talents, to be able to deliver excellent public services, a strong economy, a green economy for Scotland and to be able to persuade people of the case for the SNP and for independence, are exactly the assets we need in a leader.”