Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former minister and SNP rebel Ash Regan have each announced bids to succeed Nicola Sturgeon.

The pair are the first to officially declare in the race for Bute House.

Mr Yousaf announced the move to the Sunday Mail, saying he had been through a “rollercoaster of emotions” since Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glasgow Pollok MSP had been mulling over the possibility of succeeding Ms Sturgeon after her shock announcement this week.

Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf have announced they are standing to replace Nicola Sturgeon

Mr Yousaf, who entered Holyrood in 2011 and has been a perennial frontbencher in every SNP administration since, has long been viewed as a potential successor to Ms Sturgeon in Bute House.

But recent years have seen him mired in the controversy surrounding the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill – which faced criticisms over its impact on

Also announcing her plans in the Sunday Mail, Ms Regan said: “We need to bring back unity, draw a line under certain things and move past them. I believe I am the person to do that. The electorate expect the Scottish Government to focus on things that are important to them.

“That means the NHS which is still struggling to get back on its feet after the pandemic. People expect a First Minister to concentrate on boosting the economy, creating jobs and helping them deal with the cost-of-living crisis.”

The former community safety minister quit her post in protest against the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill and has since become an outspoken critic of the legislation.

Since the First Minister’s announcement this week she would stand down from the role, Ms Regan has called for SNP members who left in the past year to be given a vote in the leadership race – a move described as “preposterous” by Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Candidates have until Friday to receive more than the threshold of 100 nominations from at least 20 local branches.