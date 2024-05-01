Kate Forbes draws up policies ahead of potential SNP leadership bid as Humza Yousaf issues warning
Kate Forbes is developing policies and getting a campaign team and resources together before considering launching a leadership bid for Bute House, The Scotsman has been told.
The former finance secretary said on Tuesday she was “weighing up” a second attempt at becoming SNP leader, pointing to a “groundswell of support” within the party for her to stand to replace Humza Yousaf.
Ms Forbes and former deputy first minister John Swinney are the only two MSPs to confirm they are considering standing to succeed Mr Yousaf ahead of Monday’s deadline.
A source close to Ms Forbes has told The Scotsman the former Cabinet minister is drawing up policies and attempting to get a team and resources in place to run a leadership campaign. That move will inform whether or not Ms Forbes proceeds with launching a bid for Bute House, the source said.
It is not expected Ms Forbes will announce any leadership bid on Wednesday.
The source said: “I can confirm she is both developing policy proposals and getting team/resourcing in place. This activity will inform her final decision.”
Speaking to the BBC, Ms Forbes suggested she had received a lot of messages of support, but that her "priority is to identify what is right for the country, the party and her family", as she mulls over a campaign to become the next first minister.
Ms Forbes warned the next leader must put forward a “big, broad vision" for Scotland. She said: "Think about the last few years – cost-of-living crisis, recovery from Covid, challenges across our public sector because of limited financing from the UK government – that requires a party to be nimble."
It comes as Mr Yousaf declined to give his endorsement to either potential candidate and warned against another bitter leadership contest.
“I would say to supporters of any candidate that we will gain nothing if we talk each other down,” he told the BBC. "The only people who benefit from that are our opponents."
Asked about Ms Forbes’s religious view as a member of the Free Church of Scotland that guided her at last year’s leadership contest to state she would not have backed equal marriage when it was legalised in 2014, Mr Yousaf stressed both her and Mr Swinney were “committed Christians".
Mr Yousaf said he, as a Muslim, had shown that a person of faith could enter Bute House.
He said: "What people will judge any potential candidate on are their policies, what they stand for, what they will advocate, what they might end up moving away from in terms of policy. That is the right discussion to have – not whether somebody of faith can be first minister."
Comments
