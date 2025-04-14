John Swinney defends £20,000 pay rise for SNP ministers as 'principle of fairness'
John Swinney has defended allowing his ministers to take a pay rise of almost £20,000 - suggesting it is a “principle of fairness”.
Although the ministerial element of MSP pay will remain frozen, the First Minister has given the thumbs up for SNP ministers to accept a pay rise for the element due to being an MSP after a 16-year freeze - alongside their allowance for government duties.
Mr Swinney as the decision-maker on salaries, will turn down the pay rise himself.
Due to the 16-year freeze on ministerial salaries, MSPs were set to earn just £6,000 less than junior ministers. The changes mean a junior minister’s pay has risen by almost £20,000 from £81,449 to £100,575. Mr Swinney’s Cabinet secretaries were due to take home £96,999, but that has risen to £116,125.
Speaking at Bute House, the First Minister told journalists that the decision to give the green light to the pay increase is “one that just applies the principle of fairness across all members of the Scottish Parliament”.
He added: “I think that’s the right decision to take so members of the Scottish Parliament are able to draw their salaries they are entitled as MSPs.
“No other ministerial pay arrangement has been frozen across the United Kingdom for 16 years other than for the Scottish Government.”
Mr Swinney stressed that he has “maintained the 16-year freeze on ministerial pay” which he said was “necessary”.
He said: “But I have applied the principle of fairness that I think all members of the Scottish Parliament should be able to take salaries which they are entitled to and that’s the decision I have taken.
“I have reflected on my own decision as the decision-maker and I have decided that so that people don’t think I’ve taken a decision from which I have gained personally, I will keep my salary as an MSP and minister, frozen. So there’s no sense that I’m benefitting from decisions that I believe is fair to take for others.”
Scottish Conservative shadow finance secretary, Craig Hoy, has suggested the “eye-watering” pay increase was “a way of boosting their pensions and pay-offs, and getting as much as they can from the hard-pressed taxpayer on their way to the exit”.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.