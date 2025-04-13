John Swinney hands SNP ministers £20,000 pay rise after 16-year freeze

John Swinney had confirmed a pay hike for his team of SNP ministers at Holyrood.

John Swinney’s SNP ministers have been handed a £20,000 pay rise - partially lifting a freeze after 16 years.

Critics have jumped on the move that will see the MSP element of ministers’ pay “equalised” with non-ministerial ministers. However, the ministerial part of their pay will remain frozen.

John Swinney | PA

The Scottish Government has confirmed that compared to an MSP salary of £74,507, a junior minister’s pay has risen by almost £20,000 from £81,449 to £100,575.

Mr Swinney’s Cabinet secretaries were due to take home £96,999, but that has risen to £116,125.

In response to a written Holyrood question by SNP MSP Rona Mackay, the First Minister said: “Since 1 April 2009, Scottish ministers have declined to accept their full salary entitlement, freezing it at 2008-09 levels.

“Between the start of the pay freeze on 1 April 2009 and 31 March 2025, this has resulted Scottish ministers making over £2.2 million available for public spending from their own pay packets.

“The freeze of the ministerial element of pay at 2008-09 levels will remain in place for 2025-26, recognising the wider economic and fiscal pressures as well as the restraints placed on public sector pay.”

But Mr Swinney added: “From 1 April 2025, the MSP element of ministers’ salaries will be equalised with that of MSPs who are not currently serving ministers, providing parity in line with their roles.”

The Mail on Sunday reported that SNP politicians had held discussions behind the scenes over partially lifting the freeze on ministerial pay, brought in by former first minister Alex Salmond in 2009.

Mr Swinney will snub the rise himself and he is poised to write to authorities to turn down the increase.

The pay rise for SNP ministers comes at the same time that council tax and water bills were hiked in every part of Scotland, while thousands of Scots were dragged into higher income tax brackets.

Newly appointed First Minister John Swinney (bottom, centre-right) and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes (bottom, centre-left pose for a photo with their new Cabinet. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Scottish Conservative shadow finance and local government secretary Craig Hoy said: “The huge salary increase John Swinney has given SNP ministers can’t be related to their performance in office, which has been uniformly dismal.

“Nationalist politicians have made a mess of everything they touch – our NHS, education, housing, policing and transport – while stifling the economy, pushing through savage cuts and making Scotland the highest-taxed part of the UK.

“That’s why so many Nats expect to be turfed out if they stand in at the next election, and many have already thrown in the towel.

“There’s bound to be speculation that this eye-watering rise is a way of boosting their pensions and pay-offs, and getting as much as they can from the hard-pressed taxpayer on their way to the exit.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Ministerial and MSP salaries are set and paid by the Scottish Parliament. The MSP element of pay for ministers for 2025-26 will be identical to that of other MSPs.