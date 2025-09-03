SNP halts cash for arms firms supplying Israel as munitions ban lifted

John Swinney said there could be no business as usual ‘in the face of genocide’.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funding for arms companies supplying Israel will be halted, John Swinney has announced, as he lifted a long-standing ban on taxpayer support for munitions.

The First Minister said any defence company seeking support from the Scottish Government would now have to “demonstrate that its products are not involved militarily with Israel”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Swinney said there could be no business as usual “in the face of genocide”. However, he said existing apprenticeship funding contracts would be honoured.

First Minister John Swinney | PA

The Scottish Government has long refused to provide funding to firms directly for the creation of arms, but it has offered money for other things, such as diversifying away from the munitions industry and apprenticeships.

The ban on “munitions” funding has been the subject of recent criticism, with the UK government accusing Scottish ministers of student union politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing Holyrood on Wednesday as the Palestinian flag flew over Scottish Government buildings in Edinburgh, Mr Swinney said the situation in Gaza “is a man-made humanitarian catastrophe”.

He urged the UK government to recognise the state of Palestine and withdraw from the trade deal with Israel, telling MSPs there is a “prima facie case of genocide in Gaza”.

The First Minister said: “Defending our country – defending our continent – is a duty of government. Anyone watching the ongoing war in Ukraine would, I hope, recognise the reality of the importance of defence. Indeed, the invasion shows we live in a world in which our national security faces much greater and more immediate threats.

“In recognition of that changed international landscape, the Scottish Government will lift the restriction we have applied on the use of support for the production of munitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, in the face of genocide, there can be no ‘business as usual’. We are instructing relevant delivery bodies where possible not to provide support facilitating trade between Scotland and Israel.

“We will pause new awards of public money to defence companies whose products or services are provided to countries where there is plausible evidence of genocide being committed by that country. That will include Israel.

“Any defence company seeking support from the Scottish Government will have to demonstrate that its products are not involved militarily with Israel.”

The pause will cover the Scottish Government itself, the Scottish National Investment Bank and the nation’s enterprise agencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Mr Swinney said 20 children injured in the crisis would be brought to Scotland for medical treatment, while £400,000 will be spent on the creation of a rapidly deployable hospital for use in Gaza.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said the First Minister should focus on the power he had to improve lives in Scotland.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay | John Devlin/National World

“Drug deaths are the worst in Europe again, many communities live in fear of violence and lives are being lost due to chronic problems in the NHS,” he said. “I would rather John Swinney provided a statement on these issues, for which he has responsibility.

“But since this is the statement before us, I am concerned by his demand to immediately recognise Palestine statehood. This will be seen by Scotland’s Jewish community and many others as premature, impractical and counter-productive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad