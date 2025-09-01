Watch as Anas Sarwar confronted by pro-Palestinian protester in Glasgow over 'Gaza genocide' question
Anas Sarwar has admitted “there’s a genocide happening in Gaza” after a pro-Palestinian protester confronted the Scottish Labour leader while he was delivering a speech in Glasgow.
Mr Sarwar, who was delivering a speech on Monday morning to mark the Scottish Parliament returning from summer recess, saw his set-piece event overshadowed.
Ironically, Mr Sarwar’s speech addressed the “vocal minority” as a handful of pro-Palestinian protesters began chanting in the atrium below Mr Sarwar at Glasgow Caledonian University.
As the protest continued, one activist, apparently filming himself on his phone, entered the room and confronted Ms Sarwar. The activist repeatedly asked the Scottish Labour leader: “Do you believe there’s a genocide happening in Gaza”.
In response, Mr Sarwar said: “I believe there’s a genocide happening in Gaza. I believe Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal.”
The protester added: “Have you told our party leader that there’s a genocide happening in Gaza?”
The protester was then escorted from the room.
