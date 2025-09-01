The confrontation happened at Glasgow Caledonian University while Anas Sarwar was delivering a speech to mark the return from summer recess.

Anas Sarwar has admitted “there’s a genocide happening in Gaza” after a pro-Palestinian protester confronted the Scottish Labour leader while he was delivering a speech in Glasgow.

Mr Sarwar, who was delivering a speech on Monday morning to mark the Scottish Parliament returning from summer recess, saw his set-piece event overshadowed.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is interrupted by a protester whilst giving a speech at Caledonian University in Glasgow. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | PA

Ironically, Mr Sarwar’s speech addressed the “vocal minority” as a handful of pro-Palestinian protesters began chanting in the atrium below Mr Sarwar at Glasgow Caledonian University.

As the protest continued, one activist, apparently filming himself on his phone, entered the room and confronted Ms Sarwar. The activist repeatedly asked the Scottish Labour leader: “Do you believe there’s a genocide happening in Gaza”.

Protesters outside the room where Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar was giving a speech at Caledonian University in Glasgow. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | PA

In response, Mr Sarwar said: “I believe there’s a genocide happening in Gaza. I believe Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal.”

The protester added: “Have you told our party leader that there’s a genocide happening in Gaza?”