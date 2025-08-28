A general view of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh | PA

Labour MSP was suspended by party last week after he was arrested and charged in connection with indecent images

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An MSP has had his Holyrood security pass deactivated after reports suggested he has been charged by police over allegations that a secret camera was placed in the Scottish Parliament toilets.

Labour MSP Colin Smyth was suspended by the party last week after it emerged he had been arrested and charged earlier this month in connection with possession of indecent images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An MSP has had his Scottish Parliament pass deacivated | PA

Mr Smyth, who represents the South of Scotland region at the Scottish Parliament, has now reportedly been charged with placing a camera in a toilet at the Scottish Parliament building.

According to the Daily Record, further details of Mr Smyth’s activity at the Holyrood building, relate to an “ongoing investigation”.

READ MORE: Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth suspended by party over indecent image charges

Asked about the video camera allegations, a Police Scotland spokesperson told the Record: “On Tuesday, 5 August, 2025, officers executed a warrant at a property in Dumfries and a 52-year-old man was arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Last week, Police Scotland said that a warrant had been executed at a property on Marchfield Avenue, Dumfries.

A spokesperson added: “A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images.”

Holyrood authorities have confirmed that Mr Smyth’s pass at the parliament has been deactivated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an email sent to Holyrood staff, David McGill, the clerk and chief executive of the Scottish Parliament, said the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) has “taken the decision to deactivate Mr Smyth’s parliamentary security pass” in light of the ongoing police investigation.

MSP Colin Smyth

He added: “We recognise the nature of the criminal charges and the ongoing investigation may be upsetting for colleagues and cause distress.

“We would therefore like to remind everyone who works at Holyrood or in constituency offices of the confidential support services that are available.”

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: “Given the ongoing criminal investigation, the SPCB took the decision this evening to deactivate Colin Smyth’s parliamentary pass.

“We have informed all building users at Holyrood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Smyth was general secretary of Scottish Labour between 2008 and 2012. He has held several frontbench positions under the leadership of Anas Sarwar and his predecessor, Richard Leonard.

The MSP has held the Scottish Labour brief for the rural economy, transport, infrastructure, external affairs, the constitution and Europe, net zero, energy and economic development. He was the party’s chief whip from May 2016 to December 2017.

Mr Smyth has been selected by Scottish Labour to contest the Dumfriesshire constituency at next year’s Holyrood election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement issued when the initial allegations against him came to light, Mr Smyth said: “These events have come as a shock and this is a deeply stressful time. I am obviously co-operating fully with any inquiries and hope the matter can be resolved quickly.

“I am not able to comment further at this stage, and in the meantime I would ask for the privacy of my family and friends to be respected.”