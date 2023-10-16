Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer are in agreement on Israel, but the same cannot be said for their MPs

Britain’s political leaders have condemned the actions of Hamas, but in their statements in the Commons missed the bigger picture.

Making a statement on the conflict, Rishi Sunak insisted the UK must “support absolutely Israel’s right to defend itself” in targeting Hamas and rescuing hostages from Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labelling the brutal attacks, which saw more than 1,400 people murdered, more than 3,500 wounded and almost 200 taken hostage, Mr Sunak delivered a stately address. It was one that urged Israel to be mindful in its response, without outright condemning the retaliatory bombing that has killed more than 2700 people in Gaza so far.

MPs in the House of Commons, London, hold a minute's silence for those killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Mr Sunak instead spoke of the Palestinian people as “victims of Hamas too” and mentioned a planned humanitarian response, rather than recognising the widespread death of civilians that have already taken place.

His language was shared by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who added that civilians “must not be targeted” as he called for humanitarian corridors to be opened to allow the supply of food, water and electricity to the Gaza Strip. The problem is, civilians have already been targeted.

In their responses, both leaders made sure to mention the plight of the Palestinian people, but did not condemn the incidents that have already occurred. While offering outright condemnation of the terrorist group Hamas, the two men were more diplomatic in how they addressed Israel’s response.

It made the contrast in the language of their backbenchers even more striking, as MPs urged the Commons to be bolder in its condemnation of the Israeli Government.

First up was chair of the foreign affairs select committee, Alicia Kearns, who stressed the importance of international law, discussing how language and Britain’s response would be key to a two-state solution in the future. She spoke of supporting Israel while “recognising how a counter-terrorism operation is conducted matters”, stressing the people of Gaza are not Hamas, and more than one million children should not bear responsibility.

Her language was far firmer than the Prime Minister, who responded by avoiding the question, citing “complexities”, and insisting Israeli forces will act in accordance with international law. This was diplomacy at work, using softer language to influence the more long-term approach.

This unhappiness with the Government’s language was shared by Tory MP Crispin Blunt, who called for a “proportionate response”, warning Britain must not support anything against its principles. In a sign of the divisions in the Commons, Mr Blunt’s comments were met with groans, while the Prime Minister warned him to be mindful of his language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also met with groans was former education secretary Kit Malthouse, who asked about aid being denied into Gaza. Mr Sunak again cited “complexities”. In contrast, Tory MP Michael Ellis was cheered after saying Israel had acted in accordance with international law, something also praised by Mr Sunak.

The discomfort was also evident on the Labour benches, as MP Richard Burgon pointed to comments from the UN about war crimes, while MP Imran Hussain criticised “indiscriminate bombings”.