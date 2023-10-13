Humza Yousaf says Israel is going 'too far' in Gaza and reveals he feels ‘completely powerless’ to help trapped in-laws

The First Minister said he felt powerless to help his trapped in-laws

Humza Yousaf, at Bute House in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

First Minister Humza Yousaf said he “genuinely does not know” if he will see his in-laws, who are currently trapped in Gaza, again and feels “completely powerless” to help them.

He also said the action by Israel had “gone too far” by inflicting “collective punishment” on Gaza in its response to the atrocities by Hamas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla went to visit relatives in Gaza last week and became trapped after Hamas militants massacred hundreds of Israelis on Saturday, triggering an escalation in the conflict.

Humza Yousaf, speaking at a service of solidarity at Giffnock Newton Mearns Synagogue. Photo: Eloise Bishop/PA Wire

On Friday, Mrs El-Nakla shared a video asking: “Where is the humanity?” which Mr Yousaf said was a “really hard video to watch” for both him and his wife, Nadia El-Nakla.

In an emotional interview, Mr Yousaf said he did not know if he would see his in-laws again.

He said: “I do not know, I genuinely do not know if I will see my in-laws again. Nadia doesn’t know she’s going to see her mum and dad again.

“And all we can do is watch the news and look at all the rolling coverage.”

Elizabeth El-Nakla shared the video as the evacuation of Gaza civilians was ordered

He said he felt “completely powerless” to help his mother and father-in-law.

He said: “All we can do is try to tell people’s story. I cannot tell you how powerless and helpless I feel.

“Your first instinct is to protect your family as best you can and I am completely powerless.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Yousaf also revealed that his youngest daughter, Amal, four, asked him if “granny would be back in time for Halloween”, and that they had told her she was “scared of the thunder”.

Humza Yousaf, and Mr Cowan's mother embracing during the service. Photo: Eloise Bishop/PA Wire

They told her that she would be back, but Mr Yousaf told Sky News: “We honestly don’t know if she will.”

Mr Yousaf also said he had been in touch with a “junior minister” from the Foreign Office, but he was “pretty disappointed” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had not been in contact with him.

He said he and his wife were “distressed” about the situation and pleaded with the international community to open up humanitarian corridors so that people can leave Gaza.

He said: “Nobody has said that Israel does not have the right to protect yourself from terror.

“All of us have said that, myself included, but collective punishment cannot be justified.”

Speaking from Deir Al-Balah, south of Gaza city, Ms El-Nakla – who said the video would be her “last” – said: “Everybody from Gaza is moving towards where we are.

“One million people, no food, no water – and still they’re bombing them as they’re leaving.

“Where are you going to put them?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But my thought is – all these people in the hospital cannot be evacuated.

“Where is humanity? Where’s people’s hearts in the world, to let this happen in this day and age?

“May God help us, goodbye.”

In a post alongside the video, Mr Yousaf said: “This is Elizabeth El-Nakla. She is my mother-in-law. A retired nurse from Dundee, Scotland.

“She, like the vast majority of people in Gaza, has nothing to do with Hamas.

“She has been told to leave Gaza but, like the rest of the population, is trapped with nowhere to go.”

Among the first to comment on the post was former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who wrote: “My heart breaks for the people of Israel and for all the innocent civilians in Gaza who are also paying the price of Hamas’ appalling acts of terror.

“Closer to home, my thoughts are with my friends Nadia and Humza and their family, and also with Scotland’s precious Jewish community, at this unimaginably awful time.”

Mr Yousaf attended a service of solidarity at Giffnock Newton Mearns Synagogue in East Renfrewshire, where he sought to comfort the family of Bernard Cowan, a Scot who died in the Hamas attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictures showed Mr Yousaf and Mr Cowan’s mother embracing during the service.

Speaking to the more than 500-strong crowd, the First Minister said: “Your grief is my grief.”

According to the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities, Mr Yousaf said: “I stand in solidarity with Scotland’s Jewish community, who have lost members of their community in the senseless and horrific attacks we witnessed last Saturday in southern Israel.

“I want to send my condolences to the victims and the families of all those affected by this desperate situation.

“At a time of great sorrow and sadness, I want you to be in no doubt whatsoever that I, and the Government I lead, stand with you and with all communities who are mourning the loss of innocent life.”

Representatives from across Scotland’s Jewish community led prayers and spoke at the service, which was attended by other parliamentarians as well as civic leaders.

East Renfrewshire SNP MP Kirsten Oswald said: “Our local area and our whole country is enriched in so many and varied ways because of our Jewish communities.

“But that same community is now in shock.

“Hurting and heartsore, and worried about family in Israel, about friends, and about what comes next as innocent lives are lost to the awful terror and violence.