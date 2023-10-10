Israel Timeline: How the nation of Israel came into being and the history of its conflict with Palestine
The dramatic recent escalation of violence between Hamas and Israel is just the latest chapter in the troubled history of the nation of Israel.
More than 700 Israelis have now been killed by Hamas fighters who invaded Israel from Gaza on Saturday, October 7, while hundreds more are being held hostage.
Meanwhile, Israel formally declared declared war on Hamas the next day, with the resultant air strikes on Gaza responsible for the death of at least 900 Palestinians.
Here's how history brought us to this point.
Before the Establishment of Israel
Late 19th Century: Zionist movement emerges, advocating for a Jewish homeland in Palestine, then part of the Ottoman Empire.
1917: Balfour Declaration issued by Britain, expressing support for a Jewish homeland in Palestine.
1922: League of Nations grants Britain the mandate to govern Palestine.
1947: UN approves the partition plan, recommending the creation of separate Jewish and Arab states in Palestine.
Establishment of Israel and Early Years
May 14, 1948: Israel declares its independence; neighboring Arab states invade.
1949: Armistice agreements signed with neighboring Arab states.
1950: Knesset (Israeli parliament) passes the Law of Return, allowing Jews worldwide to immigrate to Israel.
1956: Israel, along with France and Britain, invades Egypt during the Suez Crisis.
Six-Day War and Post-War Developments
1967: Israel wins the Six-Day War, capturing the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip, Sinai Peninsula, and Golan Heights.
1973: Yom Kippur War erupts as Egypt and Syria launch a surprise attack on Israel.
1979: Israel-Egypt Peace Treaty is signed, leading to Israeli withdrawal from Sinai.
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
1987-1993: First Intifada (Palestinian uprising) begins.
1993: Oslo Accords are signed, leading to limited Palestinian self-rule in the West Bank and Gaza.
2000-2005: Second Intifada takes place, resulting in significant violence and unrest.
2005: Israel unilaterally disengages from the Gaza Strip, removing settlements and withdrawing its forces.
Recent History
2006: Hamas wins Palestinian Legislative Council elections in Gaza.
2008-2009: Israel launches Operation Cast Lead in response to rocket attacks from Gaza.
2014: Israel and Hamas engage in a conflict known as Operation Protective Edge.
2020: Israel signs normalization agreements (Abraham Accords) with several Arab countries, including the UAE and Bahrain.
October 7, 2023: Hamas launched a major attack on Israel, including militants leading a massacre at the Re'im music festival.
