Westminster believes an announcement is coming

Rishi Sunak could be set to finally announce an election, and if he isn’t, Wednesday has been a disaster of Downing Street communications.

The rumours began early then snowballed, as those of us in Westminster began chasing contacts asking if there was any truth to the speculation.

When previous election dates have been mentioned, Number 10 has been quick to rule them out. Today, those in the know have gone dark.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could be about to call an election. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Failing to reply is hardly proof that something is happening. But when it is universal, and happening to journalists of all outlets, the mind starts to wander. It is undoubtedly evidence.

Prime Minister’s Questions saw SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn try and do the world a favour by directly asking Mr Sunak, who laughed and then simply repeated his plan for it to be in the second half of the year. June ruled out then, but perhaps July?

There are arguments for this. Wednesday has seen improved inflation figures, but has also shown there is no wiggle room for the Treasury to deliver the £10 billion in tax cuts wanted by the Chancellor this autumn. If they don’t have more to bring to the table, why not go early?

As we try to find out what’s happening, it’s notable that ministers themselves don’t even know. They are being invited to attend Cabinet at 4pm, which is a rarity, albeit one that makes sense given Mr Sunak was in Vienna on Tuesday. However, they aren’t being told what’s being discussed at Cabinet.

Then there is the importance of it, with ministers including Grant Shapps, Lord David Cameron and Michelle Donelan all flying back from abroad to attend. That’s hardly the behaviour of a routine catch up. This was particularly poor form for the Prime Minister, given Albania, where he was due to speak, had lined the streets with Union Jacks and also put up a giant picture of him saying “Welcome Lord Cameron”.

The day has also seen a change of mood among those working in Government. First thing, I was told an election announcement was unlikely and just internet gossip. By lunchtime, one source told me all media appearances have been cancelled and they believe it’s happening. The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, had been scheduled to appear on ITV. This is now off, in yet another indicator that isn’t quite proof.

We also know on Tuesday the Prime Minister and his deputy Oliver Dowden spent the day locked in meetings, with the topic unknown. If that wasn’t enough, the day before Conservative HQ held crunch talks to work out the fundraising situation for a potential snap election before the summer recess. This is a standard thing to do in an election year, but taking everything else into account, it feels anything but routine.

