Stewart Hosie, SNP MP for Dundee East. Image: Press Association.

Veteran SNP MP Stewart Hosie is to head up the party’s general election campaign.

The Dundee East MP, who is stepping down from Westminster after nearly 20 years, says he is “thrilled and honoured” to be the SNP’s campaign director.

This comes as the SNP confirms it is standing candidates in all 57 constituencies in Scotland.

Mr Hosie said: “I can’t wait to get stuck in, taking the SNP’s positive message to doorsteps the length and breadth of Scotland.

“As an MP for almost two decades, I know how crucial it is to have SNP MPs in Westminster fighting for what is important to the people of this country - because no other party will do that.

“The SNP is the only party ready and raring to go.

“Like people across Scotland, we want to get the Tories out of Number 10 as soon as possible.”

Mr Hosie has successfully won five election campaigns, having been an SNP MP in the House of Commons since 2005.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn added: “Having worked closely with Stewart for many years, I have watched him run rings around the out-of-touch Westminster parties with skill and intelligence.

“Stewart is one of the most successful politicians in Scottish history, repeatedly winning elections and providing a powerful voice for Scotland in Westminster.

“I am delighted to have Stewart leading our campaign and can’t wait to work alongside him to deliver an emphatic SNP victory at the general election.”

Mr Flynn is standing for re-election in Aberdeen South.

Mr Hosie was asked to become the party’s campaign director by First Minister Humza Yousaf, who says the whole party will welcome the appointment.