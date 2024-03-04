Removing nuclear weapons from Scotland in the event of independence would not be an obstacle to joining Nato, SNP ministers have insisted.

The Scottish Government said it would pursue negotiations for their “safe and expeditious” removal “immediately upon securing a vote for independence”.

The claim is contained in a new policy paper focused on an independent Scotland’s “place in the world”.

Vanguard-class submarine HMS Vigilant, one of the UK's four nuclear warhead-carrying submarines, at HM Naval Base Clyde

It says Scotland would seek accession talks with Nato “at the earliest possible stage” following a vote for independence. It would commit to defence spending of 2 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

There have previously been questions over the possibility of an independent Scotland joining Nato while pushing for the removal of nuclear weapons from Faslane.

But the Scottish Government’s new paper says it “does not regard the removal of nuclear weapons from Scottish soil as an obstacle to an independent Scotland’s aims of gaining membership of Nato”.

It adds: “Only a minority of Nato members host nuclear weapons. An independent Scotland’s position would therefore be similar to the approach of most Nato member countries, which neither possess nor host nuclear weapons. Finland’s accession to Nato in April 2023 highlighted that hosting nuclear weapons is not a precondition for membership.”

The paper argues the “risk of deliberate or even accidental use of nuclear weapons, with its grave humanitarian and environmental consequences, cannot be ignored”.

It says that “immediately upon securing a vote for independence, the Scottish Government would pursue negotiations with a view to securing the safe and expeditious removal from Scotland of the nuclear weapons based for over half a century less than 30 miles from Glasgow, Scotland’s largest population centre, at HMNB Clyde (Faslane)”.

It adds: “No other country has based its entire nuclear arsenal in the territory of another state for an extended period.”

The Scottish Government said the case for supporting Nato’s collective defence arrangements had been reinforced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Angus Robertson, the external affairs secretary, said: "Independence would mean that Scotland gets to determine the type of nation it wants to be on the world stage. A nation that acts based on its values and principles, promotes human rights and development, and builds partnerships with other countries and international organisations to address global challenges.

“As an independent country we could renew and strengthen our existing relationships on these islands and around the world – promoting peace, prosperity and climate action, as a good global citizen committed to safeguarding human rights and upholding international law and the rules-based order.

“Scotland has a long history of being an outward-looking nation and I look forward to setting out our proposals in detail."

The new paper is the latest in a series of Scottish Government documents, titled Building a New Scotland, which are described as forming a prospectus for an independent Scotland.

The Scottish Greens, who have a power-sharing relationship with the SNP, do not support joining Nato.

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy previously said: “There’s no end to the SNP’s fantasy claims about independence, but Angus Robertson’s latest nonsense is delusional, even by the Nat's bizarre standards.

“The SNP wants to dismantle Faslane and has never disowned Nicola Sturgeon’s statement that the party was a keen supporter of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which Nato said was ‘incompatible’ with membership. The SNP aren’t just offering cloud-cuckoo land – they’re already living in it.”

Pamela Nash, chief executive of pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union, said: “Just days after introducing a multi-million cut for housing, paying for yet another paper on the SNP’s constitutional obsession confirms the nationalists are completely out of touch with the people of Scotland.

“Once again, it’s clear that this latest document is full of contradictions and nonsense claims. As part of the UK, right now Scotland has a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, is a member of the G7, and has a far greater global influence in tackling the climate emergency and promoting peace.”