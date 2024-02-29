Russian president Vladimir Putin has warned the West that Russia “has weapons that can strike targets on your territory”, claiming allies have created a potential nuclear conflict which could lead to the “destruction of civilisation".

In a state-of-the-nation address on Thursday ahead of next month’s election, Mr Putin accused the US of wanting to ultimately defeat Russia and "drag us into an arms race". Speaking to an audience of lawmakers and top officials, which was televised live nationwide, Mr Putin said Russia was “defending its sovereignty and security and protecting our compatriots” in Ukraine.

He also hailed Russian soldiers and honoured those who have been killed in fighting with a moment of silence.

The Russian president addressed his remarks specifically to nations which have hinted they could send their own troops to support Ukraine. Earlier this week, French president Emmanuel Macron said he would not rule out doing so, saying “nothing should be excluded”. However, other countries, including the UK, the US and Germany, warned against the move.

"They need to understand we too have weapons that can strike targets on their territory," Mr Putin said. “We remember the fate of those who sent their troop contingents to the territory of our country. Now the consequences for the potential invaders will be far more tragic.”

“Don’t they understand it?” he added, alleging that Western leaders are playing with options of deeper involvement in the conflict, as in a simulation. “Those people haven’t been through any tough challenges and they have forgotten what war means.”

He said Western rhetoric had threatened a "conflict with the use of nuclear arms and consequently the destruction of civilisation".

At the same time, he rejected Western leaders’ statements about the threat of a Russian attack on Nato allies in Europe as “ravings” and again dismissed Washington’s claim that Moscow was pondering the deployment of space-based nuclear weapons.

Mr Putin, 71, who is running as an independent candidate in the presidential election next month, relies on the tight control over Russia’s political system that he has established during 24 years in power.

Prominent critics who could challenge him have either been imprisoned or are living abroad, while most independent media have been banned, meaning that his re-election is all but assured.

Two weeks ago, opposition politician Alexei Navalny died in prison in Siberia, four years after surviving a poisoning attempt. His funeral is due to take place in Moscow on Friday.

Mr Putin also addressed a number of domestic issues, unveiling a programme of cultural investment which will include the Donbas region of Ukraine, which is now under Russian control.He said under the plans, by 2030 at least 1,000 cultural landmarks across the country must be rebuilt, offering greater investment in the arts with a special programme to allow young people to attend shows for free.