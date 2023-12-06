The next paper in the Building a New Scotland series is set to be published and will focus on benefits and social security

The SNP is set to unveil its latest independence paper – this time focusing on benefits and social security.

This is the ninth paper in the Scottish Government’s Building a New Scotland series, which sets out their vision for what an independent Scotland will look like.

Despite independence looking like an ever more distant prospect, these papers set out everything from what currency we would use, to who would work on fishing boats. Social justice secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville and independence minister Jamie Hepburn will unveil this new paper on Wednesday in Govan.

First Minister Humza Yousaf at an independence rally. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Ahead of this, The Scotsman looks at the previous eight papers and what they say about the Government’s independence strategy.

1 - Independence in the modern world

Published June 14, 2022 (Nicola Sturgeon)

This was the first paper in the Building a New Scotland series and basically argues why Scottish independence is a good idea.

It primarily does this by pointing out areas in which the UK is performing worse than its European counterparts.

The paper sets out the UK’s performance on a number of economic and social factors against ten of its European neighbours – Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

Ultimately, the paper argues an independent Scotland would be more in step with these other European nations than it is as part of the UK.

2 - Renewing democracy through independence

Published July 14, 2022 (Nicola Sturgeon)

This second paper also focuses on why independence is a good idea, but this time it sets out a more academic argument that Scottish people should have the right to decide how it is governed.

3 - A stronger economy with independence

Published October 17, 2022 (Nicola Sturgeon)

The economic and business case for independence is arguably one of the most pertinent points in this whole debate. In particular, one of the biggest talking points ahead of the 2014 independence referendum was what currency Scotland would use.

This paper looks to try and resolve all of these issues, and starts by suggesting the British pound should be kept until the time is right for a Scottish pound to be introduced instead. It also portrays a rather utopian vision for Scotland’s economy post-independence, arguing people will enjoy lower energy prices as there will be a greater focus on renewables.

Workers are also promised a better work-life balance as there will be more flexibility, one single minimum wage and greater job security. This paper also promises to shift the concentration of wealth out of London, and to establish a Building a New Scotland fund, which will set aside £20 billion for major infrastructure projects.

4 - Creating a modern constitution for an independent Scotland

Published June 19, 2023 (Humza Yousaf)

This is the first independence paper to be published since Humza Yousaf became First Minister.

A rather safe topic to focus on for his first paper, it sets out the need for Scotland to have a written constitution after independence. It also includes measures such as officially protecting the right to strike and giving NHS Scotland constitutional recognition.

5 - Citizenship in an independent Scotland

Published July 17, 2023 (Humza Yousaf)

Who exactly would be classed as Scottish after independence? That’s exactly what this paper sets out to clarify, and looks to explain how Scots could enjoy their own passports.

Ultimately there would be four ways for a person to become Scottish – automatic entitlement, birth after independence, registering as Scottish, and applying to become Scottish. Existing UK law allows British citizens to hold multiple nationalities, and this paper suggests copying this legislation.

It would mean people living in Scotland could choose to be both Scottish and British after independence if they wanted to, which should appease those who are on the fence and still hold strong personal bonds to their British identity.

This paper also sets out how Scotland would maintain a common travel area with the rest of the UK so those living elsewhere could still come to Scotland for work, which will be particularly relevant to those living near the border with England.

6 - Migration to Scotland after independence

Published November 3, 2023 (Humza Yousaf)

This paper carries on directly from some of the points set out in paper number five. The document states migration policy in Scotland needs to drastically change to help address worker shortages in certain industries such as hospitality.

This could be done by introducing a points-based immigration policy.

As well as launching an attack on the UK Government’s immigration policies, it also says asylum seekers and refugees would be welcomed into Scotland.

7 - An independent Scotland in the EU

Published November 17, 2023 (Humza Yousaf)

One of the SNP’s central arguments for independence is the outcome of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

As we know, the majority of Scots voted to remain in the EU, but Scotland was still taken out because the UK as a whole voted in favour of leaving.

8 - Our marine sector in an independent Scotland

Published November 21, 2023 (Humza Yousaf)

The most recent independence paper is closely tied to what was set out in the previous two papers on migration and EU membership.

It says re-entering the European single market and getting back freedom of movement will help the marine sector to thrive in an independent Scotland – partly by allowing more foreign EU workers to come and work in the industry.

Prior to the Brexit referendum, the fishing industry seemed more keen than other parts of Scotland to leave the EU. This was mainly down to unhappiness with EU legislation such as the Common Fisheries Policy.

This paper suggests Scottish expertise could be used to reform problematic policies like this, and points out certain parts of the sector, such as the seafood industry, coastal communities and marine science, could benefit from EU funding.

9 - Social security in an independent Scotland

Published December 6, 2023 (Humza Yousaf)

This paper is expected to say benefits in an independent Scotland could transform lives and ensure everyone has a decent standard of living.