Mims Davies, the Conservative shadow minister for women at Westminster, said the Government needed to clarify existing guidance to reflect the Supreme Court’s ruling on the definition of “woman”.

In a post on X, Ms Davies said: “Huge well done to FWS (For Women Scotland).

“We Conservatives have been warning the Government for months about the preparation they would need to do ahead of this judgement – it’s now time for them to clarify all existing guidance to make sure that public bodies are clear that sex means biological sex.”

She added: “This morning’s decision is important for women right across our country.

“This is a clear victory for common sense – and should never have taken a court case to prove the biological definition of a woman.

“We Conservatives, Claire Coutinho, (and) Kemi Badenoch had been pushing the government for many months to grip this situation and publish clear updated guidance. Now that we have legal clarity, ministers must do this without delay.

“As minister for women and equalities, Kemi Badenoch started a call for evidence for examples of where bad guidance was misinterpreting the law – the Government should use that work to make the guidance clear and certain so that the dignity, privacy and safety of women and girls is respected and crucially protected.