Humza Yousaf said he had promised his 15-year-old stepdaughter, Maya, that he would not “embarrass her again” by crying on national television. He lasted almost six minutes before breaking that pledge.

Speaking from Holyrood’s front bench for the final time on Tuesday, the departing First Minister was overcome with emotion as he spoke of the racism he had battled from a young age, and the direction his life had taken in the years since. He was first told to “go home” at the age of six, he said. Back then, he could never have imagined one day leading his country.

It was a powerful moment. As both the youngest person to take on the job and the first person of colour to be First Minister of Scotland, Mr Yousaf’s place in history is secure. His portrait hangs on the wall of Bute House in Edinburgh’s Charlotte Square beside that of his predecessor, Nicola Sturgeon – the first woman to hold the role.

But there is little doubt Mr Yousaf will also leave office with a lasting sense of regret. His decision to end the power-sharing deal between the SNP and the Greens was a monumental misjudgement. That, too, will be remembered.

He was dealt an extraordinarily difficult hand. Within days of Mr Yousaf being elected SNP leader last year, the police investigation into his party exploded into the headlines. The manner of his downfall, however, was entirely self-inflicted.

Nevertheless, Mr Yousaf has handled recent days with grace. Addressing MSPs, he said he would remember the “kindness and generosity of colleagues over the years”. Elsewhere, he issued another passionate plea on behalf of the people of Gaza – an issue close to his heart.

But it was his comments about defying the racists and bigots that stood out. “I was six years old when I was first told to go home, and I’m afraid since then it’s been a regular occurrence,” he said. “In fact, almost daily if you look at my social media feeds.

"I won’t lie, Presiding Officer, it is that racial slur that probably hurts me the most, very simply because I have no other home than this one. I never will, I never have. My heart will forever belong to Scotland.

"So to have the opportunity to defy the far-right, to defy the racists, to defy the bigots who told me to go home, but be in a position to serve my home, to contribute to public life in my home, and to have had the opportunity to lead my home – well, that has been the most tremendous honour that I didn’t think was reserved for people who look like me.”