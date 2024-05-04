Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'astounding lack of self-awareness' over comments on women's rights

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of an “astounding” lack of self-awareness after the former first minister warned of a "push back" against women's rights and suggested misogyny was "on the rise again”.

The former SNP leader made the comments on Thursday night while speaking in Edinburgh at the official launch of a new novel about Lady Macbeth by best-selling author Val McDermid.

Ms Sturgeon has previously come under fire from women's rights campaigners for her support for trans rights, such as allowing trans women to access women-only spaces.

Nicola Sturgeon appears at the in-conversation event at the Portobello Town Hall. Picture: Greg Macvean

She was leading the SNP Government when the contentious Gender Recognition Reform Bill was passed through the Scottish Parliament in December 2022. The legislation was later blocked by the UK government using a section 35 order, with Ms Sturgeon’s successor Humza Yousaf failing to overturn the decision in the courts.

Speaking at an in-conversation event at Portobello Town Hall, Ms Sturgeon said there was something "really timely" about the release of Ms McDermid's new book “around the treatment of women”.

The main character of the novel is said to “outwit the endless plotting of a string of ruthless and power-hungry men”.

Discussing the relevance of the new book, Ms Sturgeon: "Having gone through many years of what felt like progress, there seems to be push back again, women's rights are under threat, reproductive rights are under threat, there's a lot of abuse and toxicity towards women on social media, and misogyny seems to be on the rise again."

However, the comments sparked a flurry of criticism from notable gender policy critics, including Harry Potter series author JK Rowling.

Rowling, who has herself hit the headlines for her public views on transgender issues, posted on X in response to Ms Sturgeon’s comments: “'Whale hate and harpooning is on the rise,' warns Captain Ahab.”

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said: “Nicola Sturgeon’s lack of self-awareness is astounding.

“There have been few bigger ‘push-backs’ against women’s rights than her reckless gender self-ID policy, which put their safety at risk and left her in the absurd position of being unable to refer to a rapist as a man.

“Women across Scotland won’t know whether to laugh or cry at Nicola Sturgeon’s brass neck.”

Responding separately to Ms Sturgeon’s comments, SNP MP Joanna Cherry posted on social media: “It’s not often I’m rendered speechless…….”

Alba party Westminster leader Neale Hanvey added: “There’s hypocrisy, there’s gaslighting…and then there’s this.”

Ms Sturgeon was criticised early last year for refusing to say whether she thought double rapist Isla Bryson was a man or a woman, claiming she did not have “enough information”.

Rowling separately criticised SNP veteran John Swinney, who appears set to become Scotland’s new first minister next week, of “obfuscating and blustering” after refusing to answer at his campaign launch on Thursday when asked whether he believed trans women were women.

McDermid separately spoke out last month to condemn the "disgusting" abuse targeted at Ms Sturgeon on social media, saying she felt as if Scotland had returned to the "Dark Ages".

The latest furore around women’s rights comes as the author of a landmark report into gender identity services for children and young people is set to appear before MSPs next week.

Dr Hilary Cass, whose sweeping report made more than 32 recommendations to the NHS to restructure the medical system to address how trans youth receive care in Britain, is due to give evidence to Holyrood’s health, social care and sport committee on Tuesday.

McDermid, whose new book Queen Macbeth is part of a Dark Tales series revisiting episodes in Scottish history, said she had not set out with the idea of a “feminist retelling" of the 11th-century Scottish king and queen.

The author said: “I felt that I wanted it to reflect what I understand about the way that women operate in the world and the way that women's relationships are."

An audience member asked the author what she would say to people who felt that “feminist retellings” in literature were “reductionist” and there should instead be a focus on "new stories centred on women".

McDermid said: “The roots of the stories that we tell are in the stories that we learn. Up until relatively recently, our stories have been full of heroic men doing heroic things. There has been very little focus on the other half of the human race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s nothing reductionist about writing from that perspective. In fact, it gives a richer picture of the world and sheds a new light on the way that things worked out and also why things worked out the way they did.

"There’s nothing wrong with continually re-examining the past to give us a different picture that shows us a way that we can work through the present.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “There are so many women that have been mischaracterised and distorted in history. I think it’s important to try to redress that and set the record straight.