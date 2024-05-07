Scottish politics LIVE: Humza Yousaf formally resigns | John Swinney elected Scotland's new first minister
For all the latest from the Scottish Parliament as John Swinney becomes first minister - follow along below with The Scotsman daily live blog
Scotland News Live: Keep up with news from across the country
Scotland Secretary Alister Jack has congratulated John Swinney on becoming First Minister.
He said: “I would like to congratulate John Swinney on being elected First Minister of Scotland.
“I hope that he will prioritise the issues that really matter to people in Scotland, like improving failing public services and growing our economy.
“I want him to work constructively with the UK Government on our joint projects to boost Scotland’s prosperity - including freeports, city deals and investment zones.
“Most of all, I hope that Mr Swinney will govern for the whole of Scotland.
“He needs to put aside his obsession with independence, and concentrate on contributing to a thriving Scotland within a strong United Kingdom.”
Our photographer Lisa Ferguson took this video of John Swinney speaking to the media outside the debating chamber in Holyrood.
Just had an email through from Michael Marra MSP, Scottish Labour’s finance spokesman, who says there needs to be an early Scottish election.
He said: “The fiscal ineptitude of this SNP government has serious consequences for Scotland’s public finances, and delivery of the public services on which we all rely.
“The public must have confidence that the government is spending their money wisely - but under the SNP, Scotland’s public finances have spiralled yet further out of control.
“It is clearer than ever that this SNP government has no grip on the public finances.
“Scotland’s businesses deserve clarity and support but all they get from the SNP is more chaos and incompetence.
“It’s no wonder that we are staring down a £1.9 billion black hole in the public finances by 2028/29 due to the SNP’s incompetence.
“Scotland cannot afford any more SNP financial mismanagement and waste - we need an election now.”
John Swinney is due to have his photograph taken outside Bute House, the First Minister’s official residence in Edinburgh, in an hour or so.
Spotted in the public gallery for the election of John Swinney as First Minister - SNP MP for Angus, Dave Doogan.
John Swinney has ended his speech by saying: “I am here to serve you and I will give everything I have to give the best future for our country.”
He then gave Finance Secretary Shona Robison, Economy Secretary Màiri McAllan, and Health Secretary Neil Gray a hug, and shook hands with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater.
No hugs however for Alba’s only MSP Ash Regan - although I suppose she is away up the back of the chamber, whereas the rest of the people he greeted with were nearer the front.
Mr Swinney has vowed to reach out across the parliament to be able to run a minority government.
He said: “I need to reach out to others to make things happen, pass legislation and agree a budget.
“These sound like dry parliamentary terms, but in reality if we want to fund our schools and hospitals, give businesses a competitive edge, tackle climate change, end child poverty and change people’s lives for the better, we need to work together.
“This parliament has become intensely polarised, and I accept my part in creating that environment, whether it is from the frontbench or heckling from the backbenches - that will all stop.”
That has received a huge giggle from across the chamber - John Swinney in the past year has revelled in heckling from the backbenches.
A lot of John Swinney’s speech is focusing on his wife Elizabeth, who has multiple sclerosis.
He said: “She has my eternal gratitude for the sacrifices she is willing to make to allow her husband to serve as First Minister.”
That has got a huge applause from the MSPs in the debating chamber.
He says his wife, children and father are all in the chamber to watch this moment - but he is saddened his late mother is not able to be there with them.
John Swinney is now making his victory speech.
He said: “When I stood down as deputy first minister, I thought it would be my last senior job in politics.
“I felt I had done my bit, so to find myself as First Minister is, to utter a classic understatement, something of a surprise.
“It is however an extraordinary privilege and honour to accept the office of First Minister and committing myself to do the best I can for Scotland.”
Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton is now giving his thoughts following John Swinney’s election as First Minister.
He said: “He didn’t know it when he relinquished power 20 years ago that his party was on the threshold of power - but now, he may not know it, but the SNP stands on the threshold of defeat.
“In the time he has I hope he can make a positive impact on the public services we rely on, bring growth back to the economy and get the basics right.
“I say that because I love my country and I want the best for it.
“But every day, from 2004 until 2024, John Swinney has been complicit in every significant decision from SNP high command or the SNP cabinet table.
“The SNP’s record in government is John Swinney’s record in government, and fair-minded people won’t be convinced that after 17 years it has fresh ideas to move Scotland forward.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.