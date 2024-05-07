Just had an email through from Michael Marra MSP, Scottish Labour’s finance spokesman, who says there needs to be an early Scottish election.

He said: “The fiscal ineptitude of this SNP government has serious consequences for Scotland’s public finances, and delivery of the public services on which we all rely.

“The public must have confidence that the government is spending their money wisely - but under the SNP, Scotland’s public finances have spiralled yet further out of control.

“It is clearer than ever that this SNP government has no grip on the public finances.

“Scotland’s businesses deserve clarity and support but all they get from the SNP is more chaos and incompetence.

“It’s no wonder that we are staring down a £1.9 billion black hole in the public finances by 2028/29 due to the SNP’s incompetence.