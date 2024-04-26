Ms Regan, who defected from the SNP last year to join Alex Salmond’s party and become its first MSP, may hold the key to the First Minister’s future in the coming vote of no confidence he faces in his leadership.

Here is Ms Regan’s letter in full:

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Eastern Alba MSP Ash Regan holds the First Minister’s fate in her hands. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/National World

"Dear First Minister,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Bute House Agreement is over; Scotland deserves and demands a re-set.

"I am open to talking to anyone across this chamber who will prioritise progress on what we were elected to deliver for our constituents and Scotland.

"Independence for Scotland, protecting the dignity, safety and rights of women and children, and providing a competent government for our people and businesses across Scotland remains my priorities.

"My door is open to discussing the progress of my proposed Scottish Parliament Powers Referendum Bill.

"The opportunity to write a new chapter for Scotland is in our hands.

"Yours sincerely,