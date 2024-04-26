Humza Yousaf and SNP in crisis: Alba Party MSP Ash Regan's letter in full to First Minister
Scotland “deserves and demands a re-set”, Alba Party Holyrood leader Ash Regan has said in a letter to embattled First Minister Humza Yousaf.
Ms Regan, who defected from the SNP last year to join Alex Salmond’s party and become its first MSP, may hold the key to the First Minister’s future in the coming vote of no confidence he faces in his leadership.
Here is Ms Regan’s letter in full:
"Dear First Minister,
"The Bute House Agreement is over; Scotland deserves and demands a re-set.
"I am open to talking to anyone across this chamber who will prioritise progress on what we were elected to deliver for our constituents and Scotland.
"Independence for Scotland, protecting the dignity, safety and rights of women and children, and providing a competent government for our people and businesses across Scotland remains my priorities.
"My door is open to discussing the progress of my proposed Scottish Parliament Powers Referendum Bill.
"The opportunity to write a new chapter for Scotland is in our hands.
"Yours sincerely,
"Ash Regan, MSP Edinburgh Eastern.”
