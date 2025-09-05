Here is how Angela Rayner’s replacement will be decided, following her resignation from government.

Angela Rayner’s resignation from government has triggered an internal election process within the Labour Party, with members soon set to decide who will replace her.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of the Labour Party - who also served as Housing Secretary - stepped down from her roles after admitting that she did not pay enough stamp duty when purchasing a second home.

Who will replace Angela Rayner following her resignation?

But how will Ms Rayner’s replacement be decided?

How will Angela Rayner’s successor be decided?

The Deputy Leader of Labour is elected directly by party members, which means there will soon be a formal election process to select Angela Rayner’s successor for this position.

Ms Rayner won the Labour Party Deputy Leadership election in 2020 and a similar process is soon expected to begin to decide who will be the next.

To qualify for the ballot, candidates must be supported by 20% of the Commons members and either 5% of the Constituency Labour Party or at least three affiliates, such as a National Trade Union.

According to Labour’s rulebook, the cabinet will appoint a member to serve as the Deputy Leader - or they may also allow the position to remain open - until the next Labour Party conference.

And with the Labour Party Conference taking place later this month, it won’t be long until we hear more about the upcoming Deputy Leadership election.

Any candidate with more than 50% of the vote will win. If no one reaches that threshold, those with the fewest votes will be eliminated with votes then redistributed according to second preference until that 50% target has been reached.

Will the next Deputy Labour Leader be Deputy Prime Minister?

Much like her position as Housing Secretary, Angela Rayner was appointed to the position of Deputy Prime Minister by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

It is very likely that - at least for for the time being - the Prime Minister will just leave the position of Deputy Prime Minister empty. It is a largely symbolic title and comes with no formal responsibilities or salary.

Sir Keir Starmer may choose to leave Deputy Prime Minister position open.

Considering the current turmoil within the Labour Party and the cabinet reshuffle which is under way, we don’t yet know if the Sir Keir will commit to appointing the next Deputy Labour Leader as Deputy PM.

The role isn’t essential and is typically reserved for those loyal to the Prime Minister, so it could remain vacant until he feels he needs it.

Who could replace Angela Rayner?

If Sir Keir decides to replace Angela Rayner as Deputy Prime Minister with the next Deputy Labour Leader, there are several likely candidates.

Among the most well known is Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who has long had ambitions of becoming Prime Minister.

Other names being mentioned in relation to the role include Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, Housing Secretary Matthew Pennycook and Environment Secretary Steve Reed.