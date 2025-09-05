Ian Murray sacked as Scottish Secretary amid Starmer reshuffle

Mr Murray is the longest serving Scottish Labour MP

Ian Murray has been sacked as Scottish Secretary amid an ongoing reshuffle by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Murray is the longest serving Scottish Labour MP and was previously the party’s sole Westminster representative north of the border.

The SNP said the move was just “the latest sign of Labour Party acrimony”.

The reshuffle comes after Angela Rayner resigned from Government following a finding she had breached the ministerial code over her underpayment of stamp duty on a seaside flat.

Ms Rayner, who also quit as Labour’s deputy leader, had referred herself to the standards watchdog for investigation after she admitted she had paid £40,000 less surcharge than she should have done when buying the £800,000 property in Hove.

Mr Murray has been the MP for Edinburgh South since 2010 and was appointed Scottish Secretary when Labour swept to power last year. He twice served as shadow Scottish secretary when the party was in opposition.

His sacking has come as a shock within Scottish Labour. On Thursday, he accompanied the Prime Minister on a visit to BAE Systems in Glasgow, and he was expected to make a major announcement on defence in the city on Monday.

In a statement posted to social media, Mr Murray said serving as Scottish Secretary had been the honour of his life.

“I am hugely disappointed to be leaving government, with so much done and so much more to do, but I now look forward to spending a little more time with my wife and two beautiful girls, while continuing to serve the wonderful people of Edinburgh South,” he wrote.

Mr Murray added: “I wish my former Cabinet colleagues, and those now joining, well. Every single one of them are in politics for the right reasons and are good people who I am certain will do great things for our country.

“Lastly, I will forever be proud of having helped deliver 37 Scottish Labour MPs last year. I have always felt a responsibility, having been the sole Scottish Labour MP for so long, to bring on and nurture the next generation of elected politicians and staff. I hope that has left a legacy that will thrive in years to come.”

Labour peer George Foulkes called it a “disgraceful decision”, adding: “[Mr Murray] held the fort well as Shadow Secretary through the lean years and has been a brilliant Secretary of State.”

SNP MP Stephen Gethins said: “Ian Murray’s sacking is the latest sign of Labour Party acrimony. It is no wonder they have slumped 20 points behind the SNP in Scotland, when they are fighting like rats in a sack while failing to lift a finger to help families.

“Voters will not forgive the Labour Party for taking the UK from bad to worse and breaking its promise to deliver change. We were told things would get better but under the Labour Party food and energy bills are rising, poverty is at record levels, unemployment is at a four year high, the economy has been downgraded, public finances are deteriorating - and the vast majority of people think the UK is in a bad state and getting worse.

"Brexit Britain is broken and it's increasingly clear why Scotland needs a fresh start with independence - so we can build a better future instead of being stuck under the constant failure and chaos of Westminster control.”