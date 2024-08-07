A group called the Scottish Defence Group posted to TikTok to call on followers to protest in Paisley

Anti-racism activists have vowed to stand against far-right protests in Paisley.

An account named the Scottish Defence Group posted on TikTok telling people to attend a “peaceful protest about hundreds of illegal fighting age men being housed in our communities that are a danger to our children” in Paisley on Friday evening.

The account, which had around 2,300 followers, has since been deleted. The group also called for similar events to be staged this weekend in Aberdeen, East Kilbride, Glasgow and Greenock on the social media platform.

Other social media posts suggest the gathering in Paisley could be on Wednesday night.

Stand Up To Racism has since organised a counter-protest.

One activist from Renfrewshire said: “The level of violence against refugees and Muslims across England over the last week is highly concerning.

“Racist groups have attempted to stir up trouble in Renfrewshire before, targeting a hotel in Erskine that housed refugees, and saw weekly demonstrations by those calling for refugees inside the hotel to be removed and counter protesters turning up in response.

“We have already seen attempts by fascist groups to attack refugees in Erskine and we don’t want that replicated in Paisley.”

The activist added: “I think people should be worried that the scenes in England may happen here. We are not immune to the far-right influence.”

Stand Up To Racism are planning to meet In Paisley on Friday night, promising to hold a “positive and peaceful” counter-protest and to stop racists attacking the hotel. The anti-racism group is also planning to hold rallies in Glasgow, Dundee and Edinburgh on Saturday.

Police Scotland has since issued a plea to the public to be “wary” of what they read on social media.

The force says there is also speculation of a protest in Glasgow city centre on Wednesday, but this is inaccurate.

In a statement Police Scotland said: “We are aware of speculation circulating about a protest in George Square, Glasgow, today. There is no intelligence to suggest any protest is planned.

“Please be wary of what you read on social media, and avoid speculation and sharing information which may be inaccurate.”

This comes after widespread rioting broke out in England and Northern Ireland following the murders of three young girls in Southport.

Riots broke out in numerous towns and cities including Rotherham, Hartlepool, Manchester, Aldershot, Sunderland, Liverpool, Belfast, Blackpool, Hull, Nottingham, Bristol, Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Tamworth and Darlington after inaccurate social media posts blamed the triple murder on a Muslim asylum seeker.

More than 400 people have been arrested following the disorder.

The Scottish Refugee Council says asylum seekers in Scotland are living in “constant fear” and are scared to go out.

Sabir Zazi, chief executive of the council, told the BBC: “These people are fearful already, they have fled dreadful situations.

“We don’t want them to be retraumatised.”

He added: “Yesterday we had somebody living in an asylum hotel saying should I stay in the hotel or should I leave?

“We’ve had other people worried about their wellbeing, people not being able to travel to their appointments with their lawyers or getting advice from us and others.

“This should be avoided and that shouldn’t happen, people should not feel that insecurity and fear in our streets.”

He added misinformation about the riots “is damaging to everyone”.

The Muslim Council of Scotland also says it has “full trust” that police protection in Scotland will be adequate if the violence does spill over the border.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said there was “no place” for violence, hate and xenophobia in Scotland, saying the “hate-fuelled violence and thuggery” is “unacceptable and intolerable”.

In a statement, he said: “Two messages must be made clear - that those responsible for violence and rioting will face the full force of the law, and that the politics of hate and division can never win.”

On Tuesday evening he said “misinformation has been spread” about events in England and Northern Ireland spilling over into Scotland.

Mr Murray said: “Many minority ethnic communities in Scotland have expressed concerns about their own safety. I have written to religious leaders to give them my absolute assurance that I will do everything possible to support them at this difficult time.

“I know that the chief constable is aware of their concerns and has already taken steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Scotland’s communities. There is no place in Scotland for this sort of violence, hate and xenophobia.

“We simply will not tolerate it.”

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said anyone who has concerns should call Police Scotland on 101.

He said: “We understand the violent disorder in other parts of the UK is causing concern and we are continuing to provide reassurance to communities across the country through enhanced patrols and direct engagement.

“We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that any potential for violence or disorder in Scotland is identified quickly and responded to immediately.”

He added: “We are aware of a number of planned protests and counter-protests over the coming weeks, which will be policed appropriately.