Humza Yousaf admits family could leave UK over rise in Islamophobia

It follows days of rioting across the UK.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he does not know if he and his family have a future in the UK in the wake of violent far-right riots.

Mr Yousaf said he had been concerned about the rise of Islamophobia for some time and that “we are now seeing the culmination of not years, actually decades of anti-migrant, anti-Muslim rhetoric”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the News Agents podcast, he was "as Scottish as they come" but he didn't know if he saw a future here for his wife and three children. "I was born in Scotland, raised in Scotland, educated in Scotland, just welcomed my third child here in Scotland. Was leader of the Scottish government for just over a year, leader of the Scottish National Party.

"You cut me open and I’m about as Scottish as they come but the truth of the matter is I don’t whether the future for me, and my wife and three children is going to be here in Scotland, the United Kingdom or indeed in Europe and the west."

A police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest. Picture: PA | PA

It came as Scotland Secretary Ian Murray warned Police Scotland not to be “complacent” over the threat of riots, as Sir Keir Starmer chaired another Cobra meeting while forces across the country were bracing for an eighth night of violence.

Mr Murray has now written to religious leaders in the wake of violence in other parts of the UK to give an “absolute assurance” of support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Violence has erupted across England and Northern Ireland over the past week as a result of anti-immigrant demonstrations following the killing of three young girls in Southport.

More than 400 people had already been arrested, with court appearances happening across the UK on Tuesday.

Police Scotland have said there was no intelligence suggesting similar disorder was expected north of the border. In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr Murray said the violence was “unacceptable and intolerable”.

He said: “The hate-fuelled violence and thuggery we have seen in the last few days across parts of the country is unacceptable and intolerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two messages must be made clear - that those responsible for violence and rioting will face the full force of the law, and that the politics of hate and division can never win.

“I know that many communities in Scotland are concerned that violence may spread here. We do know that misinformation has been spread about events in Scotland.

“I spoke to the Chief Constable of Police Scotland today and made clear to her that she and her officers have my full support. I am reassured that Police Scotland do not have any specific intelligence that disorder is likely in Scotland at this point, but we must not be complacent.

“The Chief Constable is in close touch with her counterparts across the UK, including to share information, and of course mutual aid arrangements are available between forces across the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of mosques have been attacked in the rioting, as well as hotels housing those seeking asylum in the UK.

In response to concerns from ethnic minority communities, Mr Murray has sought to reassure religious groups, saying: “Many minority ethnic communities in Scotland have expressed concerns about their own safety. I have today written to religious leaders to give them my absolute assurance that I will do everything possible to support them at this difficult time. I know that the Chief Constable is aware of their concerns and has already taken steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Scotland’s communities.

“There is no place in Scotland for this sort of violence, hate and xenophobia. We simply will not tolerate it.”

About 6,000 specialist officers will be at the ready by the end of the week for the so-called “standing army” of police announced by Sir Keir on Monday to deal with disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting of the UK government’s emergency response committee was meanwhile the second to be held in two days as officers anticipated further disorder leading into Wednesday. Concerns have also been raised that immigration law specialists could be at risk after a list of solicitors’ firms and advice agencies was shared in chat groups as targets for gatherings in the coming days.

According to Downing Street, the Prime Minister said: “When I went to Southport I spoke to police who described what it was like to attend the mass stabbing of little girls and then to be back on duty the next day in riot gear, having bricks thrown at them.

“This is something no-one would have ever wanted to see and we need to be calling it out for what it is. It is not protest. It is violent disorder and needs to be treated as such, as criminal activity.

“[A total of] 99.9 per cent of people across the country want their streets to be safe and to feel safe in their communities, and we will take all necessary action to bring the disorder to an end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir’s words came amid a row with X owner Elon Musk, after the social media boss called the Prime Minister “two-tier Keir” in a series of tweets. Mr Musk reposted a series of images, videos and memes related to ongoing rioting in the UK, many of which criticised Sir Keir and defended the protestors.

The owner of X tagged Sir Keir in several tweets, writing “why aren’t all communities protected in Britain?” and “#TwoTierKeir”.

The Prime Minister has rejected claims of “two-tier policing” in Britain after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage suggested riots over the past week had been dealt with more harshly than other recent unrest and protests.

Downing Street had criticised Mr Musk for tweeting that “civil war is inevitable” in the UK, with Sir Keir’s official spokesman saying there was “no justification for comments like that”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re talking about a minority of thugs who don’t speak for Britain,” he said.

Justice minister Heidi Alexander told Times Radio that Mr Musk’s comments were “deeply irresponsible” and that “everyone should be appealing for calm”.

“Use of language such as a ‘civil war’ is in no way acceptable,” she said. “We are seeing police officers being seriously injured, buildings set alight, and so I really do think that everyone who has a platform should be exercising their power responsibly.”

Mr Musk’s latest retweets included an image of what appears to be men in military uniforms and helmets with Union Jacks superimposed onto their backs approaching a front door, with the caption: “We saw your meme, step outside!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More suspected rioters have appeared in court, with a number of people charged with violent disorder pleading guilty to their part in the widespread violence.

Self-employed builder Joshua Simpson became the first person to be convicted following the rioting outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham after he admitted assaulting a police officer.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard how Simpson, 25, was abusive to police before he kicked a riot shield, forcing it back onto an officer’s leg.

The defendant admitted one count of assault of an emergency worker.