The Scottish Government has warned the right to peaceful protest should not be used to justify hateful or violent behaviour ahead of a planned rally in Glasgow promoted by Tommy Robinson. A “pro-UK rally” has been planned for the city’s George Square on September 7, with the English Defence League (EDL) founder, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, posting about the event on social media.

It follows violence in Southport, Merseyside, this week after the killings of three young girls in a knife attack. Police said the scenes were sparked by supporters of the far-right, claiming those present backed the EDL – although the organisation has not existed for around a decade.

Police across the country are bracing for more protests following the Southport stabbing attack, as one force said disorder “simply will not be tolerated”.

The Muslim Council of Britain said hundreds of mosques were strengthening their security and putting in place protective measures ahead of more planned protests. There are fears Islamic places of worship could be targeted during demonstrations expected to take place over the weekend.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The unacceptable violent disorder witnessed in other parts of the United Kingdom this week does not constitute peaceful protest. There is no current intelligence indicating similar incidents are likely in Scotland, but we will continue to monitor developments.”

Mr Yaxley-Lennon shared a post on social media that said the Glasgow event would coincide with “other pro-UK rallies”. The post said the event would be a “peaceful protest to share our distrust and fear of the future”.

Mr Yaxley-Lennon did not indicate whether he planned to attend, tweeting only: “The British are rising.” Mr Yaxley-Lennon is the subject of an arrest warrant after leaving the country shortly before a major legal case against him.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The right to peaceful public assembly and freedom of expression are important rights to uphold, but they should never be used to justify any form of hateful, violent, intimidating or otherwise criminal behaviour. Police Scotland has powers under the Public Order Act 1986 to deal with any disorder arising and to ensure that public safety and order is maintained.”

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, was charged with murdering three girls in a knife attack at a dance class in Southport on Monday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer previously said the UK government would uphold the law everywhere, including online, where far-right groups have been accused of inciting violence and stirring division in the wake of the tragedy, which has led to unrest in Southport, London and Hartlepool.

Home Office minister Lord Hanson told would-be rioters to “be prepared to face the full force of the law on this criminal activity”, as the prospect of more than a dozen protests in the coming days looms.

A leading expert on right-wing extremism said urgent action was needed to tackle the “tsunami of lies” on social media which have fanned the flames of protest across the UK.

Professor Matthew Feldman said that within 30 hours of fake news emerging online about the suspect in the Southport stabbings, it had spread across multiple platforms, and sparked protests that led to 53 police officers being hurt.

Sir Keir returned to Southport on Friday, visiting the town for the second time this week after Monday’s attack.

The Prime Minister met with members of the local community, along with metro mayor Steve Rotheram, Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and representatives from the police, faith groups, health services and the education and voluntary sectors.

Evidence has been found of at least 15 protests advertised online, some calling for participants to take England flags, and a number contain phrases such as “enough is enough”, “save our kids” or “stop the boats”. Protests are being planned for areas such as Southport, Leeds and Bristol.

Nottinghamshire Police said they are aware of two possible protests this weekend, adding there will be an “increased high-visibility police presence”.

Responding to the planned rally in Glasgow, the city council’s leader Susan Aitken tweeted: “Glasgow City Council has received no notification of any rally but then we know Tommy Robinson and his ilk don’t really care about respecting laws or public places. He’s not welcome in Glasgow and neither is anyone who chooses to align with his poisonous rhetoric.”

Lord Walney, the UK government’s adviser on political violence and disruption, said police should be prepared to step in if it appears troublemakers are travelling to incite riots. John Woodcock, who is a crossbench peer, said disinformation had contributed to the unrest.

Lord Walney told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme there was a “concerted and co-ordinated” attempt to spread the violence.

He said: “Clearly, some of those far-right actors have got a taste for this and are trying to provoke similar in towns and cities across the UK.”

The peer said there was a “symbiotic relationship” between far-right activists and hostile states on social media. Asked about the best way to prevent the riots, he said protests were sometimes being used as a cover for “violent action”.

Lord Walney said: “The police do have powers to be able to identify the troublemakers, there are new laws in place which can restrict the movement of those who are known and have a track record of violent or illegal disruption and criminality. They should be stopped from coming to the sites of protests as they’re being organised.”