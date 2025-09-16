GPs want Scottish ministers to promise at least 11 per cent of the NHS budget for general practice.

GPs have called for whoever forms the next Scottish government to end “chronic underfunding and neglect” and expand the workforce as “the solution to the NHS crisis”.

Ahead of next year's Holyrood election, the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) Scotland has unveiled its manifesto of key demands. The document outlines seven key policy calls aimed at securing the future of general practice and enabling GPs to provide the highest quality care to patients.

GPs are calling for a large proportion of NHS funding

Concerns have been raised over a lack of health service funding from SNP ministers being directed to general practice. But Scotland’s health secretary has told The Scotsman the Scottish Government is “on the same page” as RCGP Scotland after holding crunch talks.

The manifesto launch follows new figures from RCGP Scotland, which reveal GPs concerns with the impact of current workload pressures. More than half of GPs feel they lack sufficient time during appointments to properly assess and treat patients while 54 per cent said they don’t have enough time to build patient relationships to deliver quality care.

Recent workforce data shows that GP whole-time equivalent (WTE) numbers have risen for the first time since 2019. However, the workforce remains smaller than it was 10 years ago, leading to difficulties in accessing appointments and shorter consultation times.

Statistics show the average GP consultation length in the UK is among the lowest in Europe, falling well short of RCGP Scotland’s desired 15-minute standard.

Recent research from the Health Foundation found that accessing GP appointments is now the public's number one concern for the NHS.

To address these challenges, the RCGP Scotland manifesto calls on political parties to commit to increasing general practice’s share of NHS funding to at least 11 per cent, expand the GP workforce, direct resources to patients in deprived communities and prioritise preventive care across the health system.

The document also calls for a pledge to free up GPs to spend more time with patients, modernise IT systems and premises to support high-quality care and support general practice in transitioning to a net zero future.

RCGP Scotland chairman, Dr Chris Provan, said: "General practice in Scotland is in crisis after years of chronic underfunding and neglect. Over the last decade, the GP workforce has shrunk and the proportion of the NHS budget going to general practice has decreased. Despite this, GPs are being asked to deliver more care to a growing and ageing population.

Dr Chris Provan | RCGP Scotland

"Our manifesto sets out actions needed to strengthen general practice and protect patient care. It calls on the next Scottish Government to invest at least 11 per cent of the NHS budget in general practice, with a longer-term ambition of reaching 15 per cent. This investment is essential to end the workload and workforce crises that are currently hampering the ability of GPs to deliver world-leading care to patients.”

But Dr Provan has warned that “funding alone is not enough”.

He added: “It must be accompanied by a robust, long-term workforce strategy that grows the GP workforce in line with patient demand. This strategy must also address the unique challenges faced by practices in deprived communities and in remote and rural areas.

"We are also urging political parties to commit to modernising the general practice estate and upgrading outdated IT systems. GPs and their teams need fit-for-purpose premises and digital infrastructure that reduces bureaucracy and allows more time to be spent with patients.

"General practice is the solution to the NHS crisis. GPs prevent illness, reduce hospital admissions, and avoid costly interventions. It’s time for all parties to move beyond warm words and make general practice - and patient care - a top priority in next year’s election."

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, Scottish Conservative health and social care spokesman, said: “This stark call highlights the intolerable strain general practice in Scotland is under on the SNP’s watch.

Conservative MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane

“Successive SNP health secretaries have imposed cuts to primary care budgets and their dire workforce planning has left GPs like myself dangerously overstretched.

“That lack of investment means patients are facing an 8am rush to get an appointment and many communities are seeing practices shut their doors altogether.

“These calls must finally signal a change in approach from SNP ministers. If resources do not urgently get to frontline care, then patients across Scotland will continue to suffer.”

Scottish Labour health spokesperson, Jackie Baillie, said “General practice is the front door to our health service but GPs are sounding the alarm that they simply cannot cope.

“The SNP’s woeful failure to support GPs has left patients battling for appointments and piled pressure on the rest of the NHS.

“From under-funding to staffing shortages, the recommendations set out by the RCGP cover many of the key issues facing general practice.

“A Scottish Labour government is committed to working with GPs to support practices, end the 8am rush and restore the family doctor.”

Scottish Lib Dems leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, has insisted that "general practice is overwhelmed”.

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton | PA

He added: “People are ringing their surgeries hundreds of times to try and get an appointment. GPs tell me that they can rack up nearly 100 separate contacts with patients in a single day.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats would draw on the wider skills that exist in mental health, physiotherapy, pharmacy and more. By adding specialists to local teams we can lessen the load on GPs and get you fast access to the best care.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats also secured more money for GPs in this year's budget. This money can start unpicking years of damage caused by the SNP, but what the NHS really needs is a change of government."

SNP Health Secretary Neil Gray says the Royal College of GPs and the Scottish Government are "on the same page" when it comes to the future of general practice in Scotland.

Health Secretary Neil Gray. Picture: Andrew Milligan

Speaking to The Scotsman, Mr Gray said: “I met with the Royal College of GPs last week to talk about this and I got to see their manifesto.

“What was pleasing and validating for me was that everything that we are focusing on around general practice, such as shifting the balance of care, providing more GPs and greater access, and working on facilities, are all areas we are either developing already or we’re working with the profession to improve it.”

He added: “We’re currently in negotiations with the BMA and the Royal College around the long-term funding position for general practice, not about their pay but around the funding and how we can recruit more of the record 1,200 GPs that are currently in training.

“It was a very positive meeting that I had with the Royal College last week because I think we are on the same page and I think there is a huge amount that can be delivered between now and the election.