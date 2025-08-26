New data shows GP numbers are struggling to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government is “absolutely miles away” from its promise to recruit hundreds of GPs, after statistics showed GPs are working less than they were pre-pandemic.

The GP workforce survey showed there were 3,591.5 whole-time equivalent GPs in Scotland as of March. Despite being an increase on 2024 levels, this is lower than the 3,613 whole-time equivalent GPs in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who work full time are counted as one, and those who work part time are counted as 0.5 in these statistics.

GPs in Scotland are working less hours than they were pre-pandemic.

Back in 2017, the Scottish Government promised to recruit 800 additional GPs by 2027. However, earlier this year Audit Scotland warned this goal was now “unlikely to be met” and on course to be 650 GPs short of the target.

Dr Chris Provan, Scotland chair of the Royal College of GPs, said: “Today’s data marks the first time in several years that the number of whole-time equivalent GPs in Scotland has increased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While this is a welcome development, the rise follows consecutive declines, and the GP workforce remains smaller than pre-pandemic. We need to see future workforce survey publications before we can confidently say this is the beginning of a sustained upward trend in GP numbers.”

The statistics show the GP vacancy rate fell from 7.6 per cent to 3.8 per cent. Sickness and absence rates fell from 3 per cent to 1.8 per cent.

On top of this the number of professionals working alongside GPs and nurses fell slightly. This includes healthcare assistants, pharmacy dispensers and physician associates.

Dr Iain Morrison, chair of BMA Scotland’s GP committee, said GP numbers had been “flatlining” for a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The context of recent years is crucial. In 2017, the Scottish Government pledged to increase GP numbers by 800 in the next decade. In the time since, there has been an increase of just 71 whole-time equivalent GPs, or around nine a year.

“This is the measure we should be using, as it makes a difference to patients accessing GP services. However, the Scottish Government insists on using headcount, which does not accurately represent how much labour is supplied. But even by headcount, the increase in GPs from 2017 is just under 200 - or 25 GPs a year. Continuing on that trajectory, the Scottish Government would reach its target just before 2050.”

Opposition parties in Holyrood turned on the SNP Government on the back of the figures.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, the Scottish Conservatives’ health spokesman and himself an NHS GP, said: “On the SNP’s watch, GP surgeries are in crisis - patients can’t get appointments and doctors are burning out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP | The Scotsman

“John Swinney promised to fix this, but vacancies remain unacceptably high and practices are starved of funding. Locums are ready to work and surgeries are desperate to hire them, yet the SNP refuses to provide the resources they need.

“Primary care has been decimated while patient demand soars. Unless ministers act, the system will hit breaking point.”

Dame Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, said: “The SNP’s promise of delivering 800 more GPs is in tatters and the workforce is still smaller than it was in 2013.

Dame Jackie Baillie MSP | Press Association

“The shortage of GPs in Scotland is causing misery for Scots and piling pressure on the rest of our NHS. Only Scottish Labour has a real plan to end the chaotic 8am rush for a GP appointment and restore the family doctor so people can get the care they need when they need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems, said: “This Scottish Government is absolutely miles away from delivering the 800 extra GPs it promised by 2027.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP | Getty Images

“GPs tell me that they can rack up nearly 100 separate contacts with patients in a single day.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats would draw on the wider skills that exist in mental health, physiotherapy, pharmacy and more. By adding specialists to local teams, we can lessen the load on GPs and get you fast access to the best care.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats also secured more money for GPs in this year’s budget. This money can start unpicking years of damage caused by the SNP, but what the NHS really needs is a change of government.”