Lewis had his head in his hands as the former MP gave advice on the cost of living crisis, and hit out at the language used by media.

Last week, the pair were involved in a Twitter spat over language used to describe the cost of living crisis and rising energy bills, with Currie once again doubling down as she appeared on GMB.

She told Martin Lewis that media needed to careful over the use of the words and that it “doesn’t help” to describe rising energy bills as a “catastrophe” citing that policies such as turning off street lights weren’t happening in the UK adding: “The language is not helpful”

Lewis hit back stating: “You cannot ignore the rise in bills. That's what the catastrophe is, it's not my language.”

With a cardboard cut out of Boris Johnson behind her, Currie also attempted to share some ‘energy saving tips’ on the show.

Holding a piece of radiator foil to the camera she said: “Here’s one of my suggestions for a tip, something that’s dirt cheap, Martin knows about this sort of thing, you put some of this behind your radiators, it really works, it makes the whole room nice and warm and it means you can turn down your thermostat without it causing you anymore discomfort.

GMB host Martin Lewis could not hide his exacerbation

“Just that kind of little thing, moving the sofa away from the radiator, you don’t want to be heating the sofa, you want to be heating the room.”

Lewis was unable to hide his exasperation following the advice following the earlier discussion with Currie on the energy crisis, holding his head in his hands and looking away as she talked.

Many praised Lewis for his reactions and for challenging the comments saying: “Well done Martin Lewis for not trying to hide your exasperation in this clip. We’ve got to stop treating these people seriously. They’re either hopelessly out of touch or have a vested interest in keeping the status quo. Even when that status quo is crushing everyone else.”

Another social media user wrote: “Her tips are the equivalent of throwing a cup of water on a house fire.”

Reports in The Daily Telegraph and The Times on Monday suggest Ms Truss will likely introduce an energy bills freeze in some form – but voters are going to have to wait to see what proposals will be outlined when the next PM is announced.

Susanna Reid has invited the next prime minister to answer questions about the cost-of-living crisis as she joins Martin Lewis for Martin’s Money Mondays on Good Morning Britain.

Lewis, dubbed the Money Saving Expert, will start the week with Reid and they will offer viewers the most up-to-date information while also “holding politicians to account” every Monday in September.

Discussing the importance of the show in the current economic climate, Reid said Lewis is the “hero we all need right now”.

She said: “It is the one thing that everybody is talking about, thinking about, worrying about, concerned about.

“People need answers and what I think is so perfect about Martin being on the show on a Monday is that even if the politicians can’t provide answers, Martin always has suggestions, always has solutions.

“I know that he personally feels like he is running out of options, but at least you know that with Martin you’re not just getting somebody who is going to ask the right questions but he’s also got all this information at his fingertips.

“He has a very analytical mind, and he wants to go out of his way to help people. So it’s the perfect person at the perfect time.”

Lewis, 50, said that if he had the opportunity to interview the new prime minister, his aim would be to “analyse, explain and interrogate the package that has not been announced yet”.

He told the PA news agency: “It mirrors what we had in the pandemic. The impact on people’s home lives by the cost-of-living crisis is a mirror to the impact the pandemic had on many people’s home lives.

“Sadly, the only way to get through this particular crisis for millions of people who are the poorest, most vulnerable will be through Government help.

“So it’s important we hear from the people responsible for making decisions, why they are making the decisions that they’re making and how they think it will operate.”

Lewis said he views his role as “two-fold” during the crisis.

“It is both feeding back the public view to the politicians, which is something that I did with (then chancellor) Rishi Sunak during the pandemic, and also trying to explain to the public exactly what measures and help is available,” he said.

“Where that help isn’t sufficient, trying to push back whether in private or in public to make sure the help is there that is needed.

“We need to be under no uncertain terms, a lot of help is needed for a lot of people.”

Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will be named the new prime minister on Monday following a vote by Conservative Party members, after Boris Johnson resigned in July.