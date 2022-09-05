Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comedian appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg along with No 10 staffer Cleo Watson and Labour’s Emily Thornberry – and appeared to mock responses from Liz Truss over the handling of the cost of living crisis.

Shortly after his appearance he was trending on social media with the former head of the BBC's political programming Rob Burley said: "It's not the time for that nonsense."

Once the interview ended, the comedian could be clearly heard shouting: “You smashed it, Liz!”

Appearing on the show shortly after to analyse the interview from the leadershop hopeful, Lycett said: “You (Kuenssberg) said earlier I’m not left or right, I know there’s been criticism in the Mail on Sunday today about lefty, liberal, wokey comedians on the BBC.

“I’m actually very right-wing and I loved it, I thought she was very clear. She gave great, clear answers.”

Interrupted by the BBC host to state that despite his tone this was a serious matter, Lycett quipped: “I’m not being sarcastic. She was very clear in what she said.

Joe Lycett had the entire panel smirking at his comments

“You know exactly what’s going to happen. You’re reassured, I’m reassured.”

The comedian then turned to Thornberry and asked, “are you reassured” to which the Labour MP sarcastically replied, “so reassured”.

He added: “I think, you know, the haters will say we’ve had 12 years of the Tories and we’re sort of at the dregs of what they’ve got available and that Liz Truss is sort of like the backwash of the available MPs.

“I wouldn’t say that because I’m incredibly right-wing but some people might say that.

“As Liz said there, she said it would be wrong to predict the future even though loads of people have predicted that we’re going to have real issues with paying our energy bills but I think she’s right to just then basically say ‘let’s not predict and see what happens next week.

“I think she did the right thing there.”

One social media user wrote: “Kuenssberg not having a clue how to handle the situation because he’s technically not saying anything she can editorially disagree with is just superb.

One user added: “Lycett is more effective in a few comments, and exposes these people more, than whole battalions of journalists and commentators.

On the contrary, like all good comedy, there is a deadly serious point being made here.”

Another wrote however: “Oh he was being sarcastic? I didn’t realise. I genuinely thought he was right wing but then I wasn’t paying it much attention. It wasn’t extreme enough sarcasm to be funny. It feels cruel as it was Laura’s first show and having a guest who isn’t taking it seriously feels unkind.”

SNP MP Pete Wishart added that the BBC should "maybe rethink the 'comedian' spot".