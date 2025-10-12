Colin Beattie - the former SNP treasurer - has been forced to respond to the cash-for-votes allegations

A former SNP treasurer has been urged to explain claims that he offered to give his party money in return for being voted for as a candidate for next year’s Holyrood election.

Colin Beattie, who will be contesting the Midlothian North seat for the SNP at May’s election, has been accused of offering £20,000 in cash to his local party branch, but only on the condition “if he is selected as candidate in the fullness of time”.

Colin Beattie MSP speaks to journalists in the Scottish Parliament after being cleared by police in Operation Branchform. | Jane Barlow/Press Association

The exchange was allegedly detailed in internal party documents, as reported by The Scottish Mail on Sunday.

However, Mr Beattie has defended his position, saying he had simply committed to self-funding his own election campaign if selected.

“Before the selection process begun, I reassured members if I were the candidate I would make sure the campaign was sufficiently funded,” he said in a statement.

“It is a falsehood to claim that any pledged donation formed part of the selection contest.”

Mr Beattie, who is the MSP for Midlothian North Musselburgh, was selected in May by his local SNP branch to stand again, ahead of rival candidates Kelly Parry, the leader of Midlothian Council, and Councillor Stuart McKenzie.

The 73-year-old’s selection followed his arrest in April 2023 as part of the ongoing police investigation, known as Operation Branchform, into the SNP’s finances.

Mr Beattie was released without charge the same day.

Police Scotland announced in March this year that its investigation into Mr Beattie had been concluded. The force said the former party treasurer had not been charged and was no longer under investigation.

SNP selection rules state: “No candidate may offer money or any other advantages to any member or organisation as an incentive to support their campaign.”

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said of the cash-for-votes claims: “If these allegations are true, Colin Beattie’s position is completely untenable.

“He must immediately explain exactly what happened during his attempts to be reselected for this seat and release all relevant correspondence.

“If there is any suggestion that he attempted to offer improper inducements to secure the candidacy, it would be a huge scandal requiring, at the very least, his immediate withdrawal as a candidate.”

At the time Mr Beattie allegedly discussed the funding commitment, minutes showed the Dalkeith branch only had £450 in the bank and £519.26 in its account registered with SNP headquarters.

The minutes reportedly estimated it would take “£20-25k” to retain the Midlothian seat, with the constituency described as “winnable”.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “This will raise serious questions about the SNP’s selection process and what promises were made by Colin Beattie as part of the decision to nominate him as the party’s candidate for the Holyrood election next year.

“Colin Beattie must come clean about what promises he made to his local party branch in the full interests of transparency, otherwise people will have grave concerns about the process which led to him being chosen to stand for re–election.

“It is also incumbent on John Swinney and the SNP’s new chief executive Callum McCaig to investigate any allegations of impropriety in order to give party members the confidence they need that selections are fair and free from any undue influences.”