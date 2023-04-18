Colin Beattie is a member of the Scottish Parliament.

On Tuesday morning, Colin Beattie was arrested as part of the ongoing Police Scotland investigation into the SNP finances and funding.

What does Colin Beattie do?

Colin Beattie is the MSP for Midlothian North Musselburgh and a member of the Scottish National Party.

Who is Colin Beattie - MSP and National Treasurer for the SNP. (Image: Collage, pic courtesy of Scottish Parliament)

He was formerly a councillor and group leader of the SNP with Midlothian Council after he was elected in the 2007 elections.

He became an MSP after the 2011 Scottish Parliament elections, and successfully retained his seat in 2016.

When did he come SNP National Treasurer?

Mr Beattie became treasurer for the Scottish National Party first in 2004, and stayed in the position until 2020.

He was then defeated in an internal election when Douglas Chapman successfully took over the role.

However, Mr Chapman resigned in May of 2021, and Beattie became treasurer once more.

Breach of councillors code

Mr Beattie was censured in 2013 by the Standards Commission after they said he breached the Councillors Code of Conduct.