‘You can’t beat the lived experience of the women who walk up and down Holyrood every day’

A former government minister says she “would not be tempted” to follow Stephen Flynn as a leader because of his alleged hit-list of female MSPs.

Last month it was reported the SNP Westminster leader had drawn up a list of female MSPs he wanted to oust from Holyrood to make way for former MPs who had lost their Westminster seats at last year’s general election.

Mr Flynn denies the existence of such a list.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn | Lesley Martin/Press Association

He also came under fire for suggesting Audrey Nicoll MSP, who represents Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, step aside to allow him to stand for the seat instead, and for suggesting he would work as an MSP and an MP at the same time.

One of the alleged names on this hit-list is Emma Roddick, the youngest MSP in the Scottish Parliament.

In an exclusive interview with The Steamie politics podcast, Ms Roddick was asked if she would want to see Mr Flynn coming to Holyrood.

She said: “It is quite hard as someone on the hit list to say anything on what I think should happen.

“But I would not be tempted to follow a leader that acts that way.

“To believe you can do a better job and are entitled to that seat over [Audrey Nicoll] when you want to do it part-time, that didn’t sit well with most people.”

She was also asked if there is a problem with misogyny within the SNP, after she shared a post about Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and said: “Is he copying our misogyny now too?”

The Highlands and Islands MSP said: “Sometimes folk will see glimpses, but you can’t beat the lived experience of the women who walk up and down here every day.

Emma Roddick MSP | Jane Barlow/Press Association

“It is not an SNP problem, it is a society problem, and that is magnified in the political sphere because of the constant power struggles in the party, the parliament and the press.

“It is a nice little petri dish for what already exists to grow, but I think more needs to be done by all parties to shut it down when it does happen.

“It is still far too easy for some men to take advantage of that bias that still exists out there.

“If it is a man versus a woman, it is very easy to drop a few hints and say ‘the best person for the job’, i.e. not her, and get away with that casual sexism.”

Ms Roddick says she has put herself forward to stand again in the 2026 Holyrood election, saying she still has work she wants to continue beyond next year.

However she is also hoping to see a diverse group of candidates put forward for the SNP, saying it will make for a better parliament.

Emma Roddick MSP

Ms Roddick said: “I hope next year there’s a younger person as the youngest MSP.

“Hopefully the SNP will continue to have a diverse group, because that’s one of our strengths.

“In this session we are pretty much 50 per cent women and men, I have a lot of disabled colleagues, colleagues from all different backgrounds and all different ages and experiences, and that has really contributed to the depth of discussion and debate in the chamber.

“I hope that will continue and the slate of candidates over the next few months will be as diverse, it is exciting to see what happens in the next session.”

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “There is no basis for the reports described. All efforts and focus are on 2026 and delivering for the people of Scotland.