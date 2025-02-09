It could pave the way for the SNP Westminster leader to run for Holyrood

SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll has announced her decision to step down at the next Holyrood election in 2026, in a potential boost for the ambitions of party Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

Ms Nicoll, the MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, had made clear she planned to run again after Mr Flynn originally announced his intention to stand for next year’s Scottish Parliament election. However, she confirmed she had now changed her mind.

In a statement, Ms Nicoll said she would fulfil her duties over the remainder of the parliamentary term, then stand down.

Stephen Flynn had sparked an internal party row after announcing his intention to run for Holyrood while remaining an MP | PA

She said: "Over the last four years, it has been an absolute privilege to represent Aberdeen South and North Kincardine in the Scottish Parliament as the SNP constituency MSP.

"Today, I have advised branch members of my intention to stand down at the next Holyrood elections.

"I look forward to a robust contest to select a strong candidate who will bring life experience, compassion and respect to the role and give the interests of the constituency their full focus.

"I will, of course, continue to work tirelessly for all constituents and thank everyone who has supported me throughout my time in the Scottish Parliament."

Last year, Mr Flynn announced he was seeking to stand for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine at the next Holyrood elections, prompting criticism from many within his own party.

He had insisted he notified Ms Nicoll of his intention to stand in her seat, ringing her the night before his original announcement.

But the senior SNP figure later backed down on his controversial bid to be both an MP and an MSP, admitting to party colleagues he “got this one wrong”.

Mr Flynn told The Scotsman in December that he would not decide on whether to stand down from his Westminster seat and run for Holyrood until after Christmas.

Asked about Holyrood, Mr Flynn had said: “I’ll be looking closely at the selection rules that the party puts in place, and obviously make my final decision once I’ve had time to digest them - and maybe [after] a few beers over Christmas as well.”

The SNP’s National Executive Committee is expected to decide shortly if members are allowed to hold seats in both parliaments.