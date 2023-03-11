Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Gary Lineker tweet row has shifted focus away from what the “disgraceful” Illegal Immigration Bill.

He told LBC on Saturday: “He’s got a perfect right to express an opinion even within the BBC’s own code. They are allowed to express opinions… of a partisan nature, providing it doesn’t impinge on their area of work. His area is sport.

“Others, Alan Sugar and many others, have made the most partisan comments in the past… against me particularly. I remember it very, very well and absolutely nothing was done despite complaints being made to the BBC.