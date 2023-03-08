Gary Lineker will reportedly be given a talking-to by the BBC following a social media post in which he appeared to compare Home Office policy to Nazi Germany.

The Match Of The Day host will be “reminded of his responsibilities on social media” by the corporation following a tweet reply he sent on Tuesday, according to reports.

Lineker commented on a Twitter video put out by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, in which she unveiled government plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel.

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” he wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to the sports broadcaster, another Twitter user described his comment as “out of order”, adding that it was “easy to pontificate when it doesn’t affect you”.

Lineker responded: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

His comments were widely condemned by Tory politicians.

Gary Lineker will reportedly be given a talking-to by the BBC following a social media post in which he appeared to compare Home Office policy to Nazi Germany.

Tory party deputy chairman Lee Anderson wrote: “This is just another example of how out of touch these overpaid stars are with the voting public.

“Instead of lecturing, Mr Lineker should stick to reading out the football scores and flogging crisps.”

A BBC source told The Daily Telegraph: “Gary will be spoken to and reminded of his responsibilities on social media.”

A spokesperson for the corporation added: “The BBC has social media guidance, which is published.

“Individuals who work for us are aware of their responsibilities relating to social media. We have appropriate internal processes in place if required.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has condemned Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker over his criticism of the Illegal Migration Bill plan.

Mr Jenrick told Times Radio: “My children are the grandchildren of Holocaust survivors and I think those sorts of words should not be thrown around lightly.

“Gary Lineker is paid for by the British taxpayer and it’s disappointing that he is so far out of step with the British public.

“They see people dying, literally, in the English Channel at the behest of some of the most evil criminal gangs we see in the world today and they want the Government to take action. That’s exactly what we intend to do.

“We’re going to stop the boats. We’re going to break the business model of these people smugglers and enable us to secure our borders. No-one would expect the Government to do anything other than that.”

The UN’s refugee agency, the UNHCR, said it was “profoundly concerned” by the Bill and that, if passed, it will amount to an “asylum ban”.

Vicky Tennant, UNHCR representative to the UK, told Newsnight: “We believe it’s a clear breach of the Refugee Convention. And remember, even people with very compelling claims will simply not have the opportunity to put these forward.”