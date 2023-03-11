Sportscene to air with 'amended format' in similar style to Match of the Day amid Gary Lineker row

Sportscene will show an "amended format" similar to Match of the Day's coverage amid the BBC’s row with presenter Gary Lineker, which has seen a number of presenters refuse to host shows.

The BBC has apologised after it was forced to pull several sports programmes following a boycott by presenters and pundits in support of Gary Lineker.

The broadcaster said it would air only “limited sport programming” over the weekend and was “working hard to resolve the situation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short statement released by BBC Scotland Comms confirmed that Sportscene would also run as a limited offer.

The statement read: “The BBC will only be able to bring limited sport programming this weekend and our schedules will be updated to reflect that.

“Sportscene will run this evening on BBC One Scotland and BBC Scotland, with an amended format similar to current plans for Match of the Day.

"Some of the Sportsound slot on Radio Scotland was replaced by pre-recorded material.

We are sorry for these changes which we recognise will be disappointing for BBC sport fans.

Sportscene will show an "amended format" similar to Match of the Day's coverage amid the BBC’s row with presenter Gary Lineker

We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon.”

Fellow sports presenters including Alex Scott, Kelly Somers and Jason Mohammad said they were pulling out of their shows, which resulted in Football Focus and Final Score being scrapped from the BBC One schedule, while 5 Live’s radio coverage was also altered.

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC will only be able to bring limited sport programming this weekend and our schedules will be updated to reflect that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are sorry for these changes which we recognise will be disappointing for BBC sport fans.

“We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon.”

On Saturday, Bargain Hunt aired in place of Football Focus on BBC One at noon, while The Repair Shop is due to run instead of Final Score at 4.30pm.

Match Of The Day is due to go ahead on Saturday evening without a presenter, pundits and several regular commentators, but the Sunday edition may also face disruption after football pundit Jermain Defoe announced he would not appear.