Nicola Sturgeon has defended her Government’s record, but avoided referencing Kate Forbes directly in her answers as the First Minister was asked what she made of the finance secretary “trashing” her record while in power.

The First Minister issued some direct advice to whoever becomes her successor from the three vying candidates – Ms Forbes, health secretary Humza Yousaf and former community safety minister Ash Regan – describing the role of being First Minister as “hard”.

It came after Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross used direct quotes voiced by Ms Forbes in Tuesday night’s SNP leadership debate, aired on STV, to goad Ms Sturgeon at First Minister’s Questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her opening statement for the STV debate, Ms Forbes claimed voting for "more of the same" would be an "acceptance of mediocrity".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: PA

She added: "We can do better. My government will focus on the people’s priorities. I can reach across the political divide and turn a divided nation into a settled majority for Yes."

The finance secretary also heavily criticised Humza Yousaf's record as a minister. She said: “You were a transport minister and the trains were never on time, when you were justice secretary the police were stretched to breaking point, and now as health minister we’ve got record-high waiting times. What makes you think you can do a better job as first minister?”

Ms Sturgeon has said she did not watch the first of what will be three televised leadership debates around who becomes her successor as first minister.

But Mr Ross said “her ears must have been burning as the candidates torched her record in government”.

"Does the First Minister applaud, as we do on this side of the chamber, her finance secretary’s honest assessment of this SNP’s record in government?” he asked.

Ms Sturgeon in return teased the Scottish Tories leader, joking he had never risen to the level of “mediocrity”.

She later added: “All of them [the contenders] either are or have been members of my Government. Of course, they all share in the success of the Government that I am proud to lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am, of course, by my own choice now an outgoing leader. But I want to be serious for a minute here. No-one needs a running commentary from me – certainly no-one needs a running commentary from Douglas Ross on anything, but that is another matter ... but if I was to offer advice firstly to those who are vying to succeed me, it would be this. Of course, the internal process is clearly important, but while it might not feel it right now, it is actually the relatively easy part.