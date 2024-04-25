FMQs Live: Humza Yousaf faces Holyrood for First Ministers Questions after terminating Bute House Agreement

Green Party co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater have been removed from the Scottish Government (Picture: Lesley Martin/PA Wire)

This shows just how annoyed the Greens are.

Patrick Harvie has just asked: “Who does the First Minister hink he has pleased more with this, Douglas Ross, Fergus Ewing or Alex Salmond, and more to the point which one of them does he think he can rely on for a majority in parliament?”

Huge reaction to that in the chamber.

Mr Yousaf said: “We spoke this morning and I go back to my comments this morning - I do thank Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater for their contribution to government and their contribution to the country.

“I think as a country we can take great pride in what the Bute House Agreement has achieved, but it’s time for the SNP to govern as a minority.