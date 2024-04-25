FMQs Live: Humza Yousaf faces Holyrood for First Ministers Questions after terminating Bute House Agreement
Ouch - the Scottish Greens have just released a statement warning the SNP cannot rely on the Greens for votes now that the Bute House Agreement has been scrapped.
Our Political Editor Alistair Grant and Deputy Political Editor David Bol are now waiting to speak to MSPs as they leave the chamber after FMQs. We’ll keep you up-to-date with what they say, and what the government spokespeople say to journalists at their weekly briefing too.
Scottish Labour are calling on Humza Yousaf to call a Scottish election after the fall-out of the Bute House Agreement.
This shows just how annoyed the Greens are.
Patrick Harvie has just asked: “Who does the First Minister hink he has pleased more with this, Douglas Ross, Fergus Ewing or Alex Salmond, and more to the point which one of them does he think he can rely on for a majority in parliament?”
Huge reaction to that in the chamber.
Mr Yousaf said: “We spoke this morning and I go back to my comments this morning - I do thank Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater for their contribution to government and their contribution to the country.
“I think as a country we can take great pride in what the Bute House Agreement has achieved, but it’s time for the SNP to govern as a minority.
“We can reach out on an issue by issue basis to other parties across the chamber in the best interests of the country and there are many issues we can unite on, such as having all decisions made by the people of Scotland.”
Conservative MSP Liam Kerr is now asking what the impact will be of the government ditching its 2030 climate change target -something that has now led to the Bute House Agreement being scrapped.
Humza Yousaf is using this as an opportunity to attack the UK Conservative government in Westminster.
Liam Kerr MSP says the Greens have stalled the dualling of the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen. He is now asking if all barriers are removed from dualling the A96 now that the “economically illiterate Greens” have been thrown out of government.
The First Minister now having a go at the Conservatives for their record on climate change and branding them climate deniers - but not directly answering his question on the A96.
Our Political Editor Alistair Grant is sitting in the press gallery for FMQs and this pretty much sums it up.
Fellow journalist in the Scottish Parliament has just posted this picture of the Greens in the chamber today.
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP from the Scottish Lib Dems has asked when the cabinet will next meet - cue lots of giggles.
He’s been asked to apologise for referring to Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater as clowns and the Scottish Government as a circus.
But brownie points to him for quoting Taylor Swift by saying Humza Yousaf should say “I’m the problem, it’s me.”
Anas Sarwar said: “Humza Yousaf has defended this discredited government and if won’t listen to me, will he listen to Humza Yousaf?
“Just days ago you said the Bute House Agreement was worth its weight in gold and was pleading for party members to keep the Greens in government, and saying you hope Green members see the benefit of co-operation.
“Now he’s forced into a humiliating U-turn and he knows it.
“He said he ‘can’t imagine being leader of the SNP and destabilising the government by going into a minority government, that would be a tremendously foolish thing to do’.”
Mr Yousaf added: “Not content with nicking Tory policies, Anas Sarwar is knicking Tory lines.” This has caused a huge uproar of giggles in the chamber.
Anas Sarwar is up next - also on the Bute House Agreement.
He says the only two Green jobs the agreement created were the government ministerial positions for Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, who no longer have those jobs after this morning.
He is now asking why more than two ministers haven’t lost their jobs.
