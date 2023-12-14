The Scottish Conservative leader asks: "Why are ambulances backed up for hours outside hospitals in Scotland?"

Shona Robison says "similar pressures are being felt throughout the UK" and says the government has sympathy for those "waiting longer than they should".

"I want to also thank staff who of course are working extremely hard to maintain a fast response to our most critically unwell patients," she said.

Ross mentions a Tory FOI - it shows an ambulance waited outside a hospital in Ayrshire for 15 hours, among other examples of lengthy waits.

Robison says the Scottish Government is investing £50m in the Scottish Ambulance Service ahead of the winter.

"The investment of £50m... that is five times the amount of money the UK Tory Government is giving for health in its entirety in its budget next year," the DFM adds.