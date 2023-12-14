FMQs live blog: Humza Yousaf set to miss debate due to illness, Shona Robison will fill in
Join us for live updates from FMQs, where Humza Yousaf will take questions from opposition parties in the Scottish Parliament
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison is set to take questions from opposition parties from noon onwards, filling in for Humza Yousaf, who is sick - join The Scotsman's politics team to keep updated with the cut and thrust of the debates.
Planning
Liz Smith asks if the Scottish Government will commit to planning reform - the DFM says there is change coming, and says a consultation will be published early next year.
Smith asks what the government is doing to speed up planning applications for onshore and offshore developments, in light of COP28.
Robison says the government has "a very clear plan around cutting consenting times for onshore wind developments, and we are looking at what more can be done around offshore developments because these are absolutely crucial for Scotland's economy going forward".
Anas Sarwar now
The Scottish Labour leader says Scotland is experiencing a 30% increase in families being at risk of losing their home.
Scottish Government has a mortgage support scheme, "but in name only, because it has not supported anyone since 2014".
Asks the DFM why the Scottish Government does not "stop the delay and support families before they lose their homes?"
Shona Robison says the Scottish Government spent £3bn on supporting household budgets, including the Scottish Child Payment.
Sarwar mentions that 15,000 families will spend Christmas in temporary accommodation - and asks if Robison is "ashamed" of that figure.
The DFM says they cannot mitigate everything Westminster does, and wonders aloud whether a Westminster Labour Government would reverse Tory austerity cuts.
Adds her government is "committed" to rapid rehousing of people who experience homelessness.
Half hour waits for heart attacks
Douglas Ross
Purple calls [for the msot critically ill patients] have a target response time of 6 minutes. Yet our FOI request reveals that some patients are waiting more than half an hour. Why should anyone whose heart has stopped be waiting so long for an ambulance to arrive?
First up is Douglas Ross
The Scottish Conservative leader asks: "Why are ambulances backed up for hours outside hospitals in Scotland?"
Shona Robison says "similar pressures are being felt throughout the UK" and says the government has sympathy for those "waiting longer than they should".
"I want to also thank staff who of course are working extremely hard to maintain a fast response to our most critically unwell patients," she said.
Ross mentions a Tory FOI - it shows an ambulance waited outside a hospital in Ayrshire for 15 hours, among other examples of lengthy waits.
Robison says the Scottish Government is investing £50m in the Scottish Ambulance Service ahead of the winter.
"The investment of £50m... that is five times the amount of money the UK Tory Government is giving for health in its entirety in its budget next year," the DFM adds.
Says "it's a bit rich" for Ross to talk about the health service.
Yousaf to miss FMQs
First Minister Humza Yousaf is set to miss today's FMQs with an illness.
Given how many people in the Scotsman office have been laid low by the myriad of bugs going around at the moment, we can only sympathise.
Deputy FM Shona Robison will be filling in for Yousaf.
Meanwhile, in Westminster...
Penny Mordaunt attacked the SNP’s record in Scotland to a mock version of the carol The Twelve Days of Christmas.
After being asked about “morality” by the SNP, the Commons Leader told MPs: “I think we should have a festive round up on SNP morality: 12 hours of police questioning, 11-grand roaming charges, 10 years without school inspections, nine sham embassies, eight years of poor child mental health, seven years without ferries, six years shirking welfare powers.”
To the tune of “five gold rings”, she added: “£500 million overspent on Edinburgh’s tram.
“£4 million to install a heat pump, three high-profile arrests, two overseas jollies, and a dodgy Jaguar EV.”
Neil Gray was criticised by Nuclear Industry Association
The nuclear industry trade body has accused a senior SNP minister of spreading “falsehoods” and insulting the professionalism of its workers.
The Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) said comments made by Neil Gray, the energy secretary, were “shocking”.
It comes after Mr Gray told MSPs nuclear power was “not safe”, “expensive” and “not wanted” in Scotland.
ICYMI
There's a good chance this will come up during today's FMQs - SNP ministers have been criticised for “sneaking out” a £30 million cut to mental health services in Scotland.
Shona Robison, the deputy first minister and finance secretary, revealed the cut in a letter to a Holyrood committee about in-year budget changes last month.
She said the current financial situation is among the most challenging since devolution and she had had to make “difficult decisions”.
Good morning!
Good morning from an unusually mild Edinburgh, where the Scotsman's politics team is gearing up to cover the cut and thrust of today's politics.
FMQs will start at noon, as always.
Any tips or observations? Email: [email protected]
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.