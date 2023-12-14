Ministers have told the public body to expect a financial hit, The Scotsman understands

The public body responsible for Scotland's natural heritage has been told to expect a 15 per cent funding cut in next week's Scottish Budget, The Scotsman understands.

NatureScot, which received £61.1 million from the Scottish Government last year, is braced for a financial hit. Opposition politicians said the move would be a “hammer blow”.

Ministers are struggling to balance the books as they prepare to publish their draft tax and spending plans on Tuesday.

Shona Robison, the deputy first minister and finance secretary

The Scottish Government has warned the financial situation is the most challenging since devolution, and “difficult decisions” will need to be made.

A source in the environment sector said the proposed cut to NatureScot’s budget – which could amount to around £9 million – would have a "dramatic impact", particularly on those third-sector bodies which receive funding from the quango.

"Due to no compulsory redundancy policy and public sector pay settlement, this would have a significant impact on NatureScot's ability to meet existing commitments and would, for example, require a significant reduction to their project budget," they told The Scotsman.

"A number of NGOs, who receive funding from NatureScot to deliver biodiversity projects, have been informed they should expect to lose this funding next year."

Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton said: “These eye-watering cuts – if they are ultimately imposed – will be a hammer blow to the work of NatureScot. The SNP’s misguided legislation has already brought in more red tape for countryside organisations, but they have failed to resource them properly to deal with it.

“Further deep cuts will ultimately mean it is those who work to promote conservation and improve biodiversity who will lose out.

“It is the SNP’s financial mismanagement that has created a £1 billion black hole in Scotland’s finances. [Finance secretary] Shona Robison must take full responsibility that cuts to this extent are even being considered.”

Labour MSP Sarah Boyack said: “The SNP love to wax lyrical about their net zero commitments, but when it comes to actually delivering for our environment they are nowhere to be found.

“Such dramatic Budget cuts would have a chronic impact on our ability to deliver on our net zero targets and have a huge impact on those charities on the front line tackling our climate and nature crisis. Serious questions must be asked about how the Scottish Government intends to continue support for these organisations under such strained conditions.”

Liberal Democrat climate spokesman Liam McArthur also reacted with anger. He said: “We seeing more and more evidence of the impact that years of SNP mismanagement of Scotland’s finances is having on the ground.

“Instead of investing to protect and enhance our natural environment, we are seeing SNP/Green ministers proposing cuts to budgets and action delayed. All this at a time when the government-owned water company is dumping sewage in our rivers.”

A spokeswoman for NatureScot said: “As with previous years, NatureScot models a range of potential scenarios in preparation of its annual business plan. Following notification of our budget, we will refine our modelling further in readiness for presenting a business plan for approval to our board in the new year.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “This is the most challenging Budget since devolution following what ministers have described as the ‘worst-case scenario’ of the Autumn Statement.