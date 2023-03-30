Humza Yousaf declared he made “no apology” for appointing a Cabinet minister for independence as he was accused of having a ‘rant’ in his inaugural First Minister’s Questions as Scottish leader.

Just 24 hours after being sworn in as First Minister, Mr Yousaf was questioned on why his Cabinet had no-one specifically signed to the social security and tourism briefs, but had one for independence.

Jamie Hepburn was appointed as the minister for independence under the Cabinet reshuffle triggered by Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation, with the move fulfilling a campaign pledge made by Mr Yousaf.

Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross said Mr Yousaf had promised to be a First Minister “for all of Scotland”, but had failed at the first test.

Humza Yousaf arrives for his first First Minster's Questions (FMQs) as Scotland's new leader. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

He said: “This is the largest government since devolution, with more ministers than ever before. But key ministerial posts relating to social security and tourism were abolished, yet a new minister for independence was created. Does the First Minister really believe that appointing a taxpayer-funded nationalist campaigner is governing for all of Scotland?”

Mr Yousaf responded: “Yes, I make no apology whatsoever for having a minister for independence beccause my goodness, we need independence now more than ever before. We need it now more than ever before because in energy-rich Scotland, we have Scots who are fuel poor because of the UK Government’s policies. We need independence now more than ever before because we have more foodbanks in this country than at any other time than ever before because of over a decade of austerity.”

The lively exchange came as Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone was forced to suspend proceedings on three occasions due to protests shouting from the public gallery.