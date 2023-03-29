All Sections
Scottish Cabinet reshuffle: Humza Yousaf's new cabinet - in pictures

First Minister Humza Yousaf has unveiled his Cabinet team with five members aged under 40 and, for the first time ever, a majority of women.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:39 BST

Parliament will be asked to approve the new Ministerial appointments on Thursday.

New First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “The Cabinet team I have unveiled reflects the priorities that we will pursue as a government – including tackling child poverty, improving public services and building a fairer, greener economy.

“Ahead of my appointment as First Minister, I have committed myself to a radical, ambitious and progressive policy agenda for Scotland – and I know that this team is the right one to deliver it.

“I want to thank those Ministers departing government for their leadership over the last few years, through many storms not of our making – the economic damage caused by Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic, austerity and the cost of living crisis. Those Ministers – led so ably by Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney - leave a strong legacy for the new team to build on.

Newly elected First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf on the steps of Bute House, Edinburgh, with his cabinet after their first meeting. Picture date: Wednesday March 29, 2023.

1. Newly elected First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf on the steps of Bute House, Edinburgh, with his cabinet

Newly elected First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf on the steps of Bute House, Edinburgh, with his cabinet after their first meeting. Picture date: Wednesday March 29, 2023. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Shona Robison, the new Deputy First Minister, will take on the Finance portfolio, including responsibility for the Scottish Budget

2. Shona Robison MSP

Shona Robison, the new Deputy First Minister, will take on the Finance portfolio, including responsibility for the Scottish Budget Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Michael Matheson becomes the Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care

3. Michael Matheson MSP

Michael Matheson becomes the Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Jenny Gilruth joins Cabinet for the first time as Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills

4. Jenny g2.JPG

Jenny Gilruth joins Cabinet for the first time as Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Photo: Jenny Gilruth

Photo Sales
Humza YousafParliamentFirst MinisterBrexit