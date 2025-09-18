Save Loch Lomond campaigners have brought their calls straight to the doors of the Scottish Parliament.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Government ministers have one last chance to save Loch Lomond from the proposed Flamingo Land development, environmental campaigners have claimed.

Members of the Save Loch Lomond campaign group travelled from Balloch to Holyrood to bring their concerns to the doors of the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Government ministers previously gave permission for Flamingo Land to build their £40 million Lomond Banks resort, which would include a waterpark, monorail, hotel and restaurants. This overturned a decision by the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority to reject the proposal.

An illustration showing what Flamingo Land at Loch Lomond would look like | Contributed

However, in the summer Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee called in the plans as “the development raises issues of national significance in view of its potential impact on Loch Lomond”.

Ross Greer, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, joined the protestors outside Parliament and urged the Scottish Government to throw the Flamingo Land proposals in the bin once and for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Scotsman, Mr Greer said: “This has been a decade-long saga that should have ended a long time ago.

“A final report has now been submitted to Government ministers, so they are now the only people left to make a decision. So we want to remind them that the public expects them to save Loch Lomond, protect our natural heritage and reject this ridiculous proposal.

“We have beaten Flamingo Land every step of the way for a decade because the arguments are on our side, whether its economic damage, the destruction of our roads, or the huge environmental damage.

Co-leader of the Scottish Greens, Ross Greer | Getty Images

“Loch Lomond is the crown jewel of the natural environment, which is why the national park board unanimously rejected this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Greer said he felt “optimistic” the Government was listening to their arguments as he believed they had “no option” but to reject Flamingo Land’s proposals.

He said: “It would set a horrendous precedent if one company was allowed to come in and exploit Loch Lomond to make a quick buck.”

Mr Greer, who represents the West of Scotland at Holyrood, said he worried local businesses would be replaced by this proposed “mega resort”.

He said: “This has gone on for a decade - we are really frustrated because we could’ve spent the last decade on positive projects to develop the local community and bring opportunities that take advantage of the natural heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Instead we have spent the last ten years fighting a greedy company that won't take no for an answer. The Government has the opportunity to draw an end to this saga and say ‘no, it is being rejected’.”

The Greens co-leader said Save Loch Lomond campaigners were happy for Flamingo Land to develop a derelict 18th-century building in the area instead, and said they would work with the company on this proposal.

In response, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Ministers decided to recall the Lomond Banks appeal as the proposed development raises issues of national significance in view of its potential impact on Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

“As this is a live planning appeal, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”