John Swinney was questioned on his government’s policies on single-sex spaces.

John Swinney says he “entirely rejects” the claims the SNP is allowing the state-sanctioned abuse of women and girls over its gender policies.

The First Minister was being questioned on his government’s plans to mark International Women’s Day this weekend when he made the comments.

Alba MSP Ash Regan said: “Despite the First Minister’s warm words, he is woefully out-of-touch on women’s rights in Scotland.

“It is utterly impossible to accelerate action towards gender equality when women’s human rights are under attack.

“The Scottish Government must apologise for their role in this and break from these state-sanctioned abuses.”

Conservative MSP Tess White said she had asked the First Minister to meet with her on the same issue. She said: “Women’s human rights are being abused in Scotland due to the treatment of biological men as females.

“Women are being placed in harm’s physically and psychologically in Scottish prisons, rape crisis centres, toilets and changing rooms.”

She added: “How can any progress on women’s equality be made without this?”

Mr Swinney said he rejects the claim his party’s gender policies are “state-sanctioned abuses”.

He said: “I will not accept that charge in any way, shape or form, and put on the record my absolute commitment to women and girls that underpins the policy agenda of this government and my conduct as First Minister."

He did not agree to meet with Ms White, but said the “underpinning issue” is the behaviour of men, and said men had to “face up to their responsibilities to ensure women and girls can live safely”.

The Scottish Government has come under fierce criticism in recent weeks over the employment tribunal between nurse Sandie Peggie and Dr Beth Upton at NHS Fife.

Ms Peggie was suspended from NHS Fife after refusing to share a changing room with Dr Upton, who identifies as a trans woman.

Mr Swinney previously said the Equality Act 2010 allowed for trans people to be excluded from single-sex spaces and that public bodies should make decisions on a case-by-case basis.