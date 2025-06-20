Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veteran MSP Fergus Ewing has declared the “signs are right” for his victory as an independent at next year’s Holyrood election.

Mr Ewing had already said he will not be a candidate for the SNP next year, having represented the party as an MSP since 1999.

On Friday morning, he announced he will instead run as an independent in Inverness and Nairn, meaning he will stand against the SNP.

He said his former party had “lost its way” and “ceased to be champions for the people of Scotland”.

First Minister John Swinney said he was saddened by Mr Ewing’s decision “to leave the Scottish National Party”.

Fergus Ewing | Colin D Fisher/CDFIMAGES.COM

Mr Ewing has been a vocal critic of the Scottish Government on several issues over recent years, often providing fiery contributions from the backbenches.

Slow progress on the dualling of the A9 and A96 roads were key to his decision to run as an independent, he said.

Ewing on his victory chances

Asked about his chances of victory, Mr Ewing told The Scotsman: “I’ve spent 26 years trying to help, assist, support, advocate the interests of people in Inverness and Nairn and we do take a real pride in trying to deal with individual cases as well as can be.”

Fergus Ewing in the Scottish Parliament

He added: “Another aspect is that I think over the past four years, there’s been a respect for my stance speaking out on the broken promises, in particular the A9 and the A96.”

He hit out at the Scottish Government over the latter. “If you or I make an honest mistake and do something wrong in life, I think you and I would probably apologise,” he said. “But they haven’t ever acknowledged their faults.

“Where there should be honesty, there is hubris. Where there should be humility, there is denial.”

Mr Ewing said he has strong local support. “Two Fridays ago, it took me two hours to get through Morrisons to do some shopping for four items, and I wasn’t swithering in the aisles,” he said. “It was just people wanting to speak to me.

“It’s easy to overestimate one’s own personal popularity, but I did get a majority of around nine [thousand] or 10,000 for the past three elections and I think I’m in with for a shout. But let the people decide.

“I’m certainly going to put everything into it, as I have done before.”

The ‘scunner’ factor

Mr Ewing said there was also a “scunner” factor which may benefit him. “People are scunnered with both governments at the moment, and that’s why Reform is picking up votes with no known leaders in Scotland whatsoever,” he said.

“So I think the signs are propitious. The signs are right.”

He said he had not left the SNP. “Whether or not they take action is up to them,” he said. “I’m waiting with some curiosity.

“But if you think about it, it’s not me that’s broken the policy on the A9 and the A96. It’s not me that no longer believes that it’s Scotland’s oil. It’s not me that’s turned the back on the workers in Grangemouth, and did very little, very late.

“It’s not me that’s let down rural Scotland. It’s not me that’s broken all those policies that we had championed in the interests of the people in Scotland.”

The SNP’s constitution states membership ceases when an individual declares their intention to stand against the party.

Ewing’s family links to SNP

Mr Ewing is the son of nationalist trailblazer Winnie Ewing and previously served as a senior minister under both Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon.

Winnie Ewing (right), arriving in London with her children, Fergus, Terry and Annabelle, in 1967 | Getty Images

Since leaving government, he has criticised SNP ministers on a range of issues, including the decision to bring the Greens into the Scottish Government in the Bute House Agreement, which collapsed last year.

Emma Roddick has been selected as the SNP candidate for Inverness and Nairn next year. In 2021, Mr Ewing won the seat for the SNP with a majority of 9,114.

John Swinney’s response

SNP leader Mr Swinney said: “It was with real sadness and deep regret that I heard of Fergus Ewing’s decision to leave the Scottish National Party.

First Minister John Swinney | PA

“We have both served the SNP and the cause of independence for many years, and I commend him for all that he achieved while serving in the SNP Government until 2021.

“Fergus had the option of standing at the forthcoming election for the SNP, given his status as an approved candidate. He chose not to accept that opportunity and I regret that he has ultimately decided instead to leave the party.

“The SNP approaches the 2026 election ahead in the polls, with growing support for independence, and I am looking forward to taking our positive, ambitious vision for Scotland’s future to the people.”

Scottish Tory Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain said: “It speaks volumes about John Swinney and the SNP’s appalling failures in government that even nationalist royalty is prepared to twist the knife in this way.

“By standing as an independent, Fergus Ewing has made it clear he simply cannot defend his party’s record to voters while out on the campaign trail.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “Fergus Ewing’s decision to stand as an independent has revealed the scale of the crisis in the SNP and John Swinney’s total lack of control and leadership.